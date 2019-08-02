U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Pinterest, Intel, Square

Reuters
U.S. stocks tumbled to a one-month low on Friday after a sharp escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and a tepid July jobs report renewed fears of slowing economic growth and raised bets of further interest rate cuts this year.
Drops for second day as trade tensions ramp up
** Agile Therapeutics Inc : down 12.7%
Drops on planned share offering
** Pinterest Inc : up 20.7%
Rises on Q2 sales beat
** Square Inc : down 15.5%
Falls as Q3 profit forecast disappoints
** Micron Technology Inc : up 1.0%
** Nvidia Corp : down 2.1%
** Applied Materials Inc : down 1.7%
** Intel Corp : down 1.4%
** Analog Devices Inc : down 1.3%
** Texas Instruments Inc : down 1.4%
** Broadcom Inc : down 2.3%
** Xilinx Inc : down 2.6%
** KLA Corp : down 3.1%
Chipmakers fall on renewed trade war worries
** Cloudera Inc : up 5.7%
Gains after Icahn discloses stake
** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : up 8.0%
Street View: Tandem Diabetes is firing on all cylinders
** Chemours Co : down 17.9%
Runs out of steam following weak Q2 report
** Aphria Inc : up 35.6%
Surges after surprise profit
** Newell Brands Inc : up 15.6%
Newell Brands gains on Q2 profit beat, FY sales forecast raise
** CareDx Inc : up 8.3%
Up on "impressive" Q2 beat
** Mirati Therapeutics Inc : down 7.7%
Mirati: Expectations on cancer data too high, says JPM, cuts to "underweight"
** Fortinet Inc : up 11.6%
Shares fueled by higher billings, FY forecast raise
** Stemline Therapeutics Inc : up 12.3%
Up on upbeat Q2 results
** Fluor Corp : down 25.2%
Big loss, withdrawn profit forecast slams stock
** Coherus BioSciences Inc : up 13.5%
Up on quarterly results, pipeline update
** Dentsply Sirona Inc : down 3.1%
Drops on mixed quarter
** Glu Mobile Inc : down 40.7%
Falls apart after disappointing FY billing guidance
** Francesca Holdings Corp : up 1.0%
Gains after adopting "poison pill"
** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc : down 7.5%
Falls over cancer trial concerns but analysts unfazed
** Seagate Technology PLC : down 2.7%
Seagate Technology falls on weak profit outlook
** Scientific Games Corp : down 2.6%
Falls on surprise Q2 loss
** DaVita Inc : up 1.9%
The path to growth for DaVita looks challenged - RBC
** Sunworks Inc : up 11.4%
Soars as Q2 loss narrows, outlook upbeat
** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc : down 18.8%
Knocked out after Q2 profit miss, 2019 outlook cut
** Mettler-Toledo International Inc : down 4.9%
Worst drop in 7 months as rev forecast tamped down
** Ensign Group Inc : down 4.8%
Falls after "decent" Q2 results
** Intersect Ent Inc : down 17.8%
Dim growth prospects pull shares down
** Caterpillar Inc : down 2.0%
** 3M Co : down 1.8%
** United Technologies Corp : down 1.4%
U.S. industrials: Fall after Trump tariff threat
** Corcept Therapeutics : up 12.8%
Jumps on first sales beat in seven quarters
** Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : up 4.0%
Rises on surprise quarterly profit
** Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc : up 6.6%
Up as Q2 results check all the boxes
** GoPro Inc : down 13.3%
Tumbles after first revenue miss in six quarters
** Arista Networks : down 10.4%
Drops on sluggish cloud spending, broker PT cuts
** Chico's FAS Inc : down 2.0%
** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : up 1.0%
** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 5.5%
** Burlington Stores Inc : down 1.3%
Trump's tariff war: Winners and losers in retail
** Floor & Decor Holdings Inc : up 17.9%
"Best-in-class" after beat and raise quarter
** Ekso Bionics : down 22.8%
Slumps to record low after Q2 results
** Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc : up 29.8%
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage rises following Q3 profit beat
** Acorda Therapeutics Inc : down 49.6%
Crashes as Parkinson's drug sales miss estimates
** Fluidigm Corp : down 34.7%
Slumps after Q2 results
** Verastem Inc : down 11.9%
Slumps as Q2 profit misses estimates
** Noble Energy Inc : up 7.3%
Gains most in over 3 months on smaller-than-expected loss
** PC Connection : up 20.1%
Reports Q2 beat and strong margins
** Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC : down 17.1%
Shares fall on disappointing drug pipeline updates
** California Resources Corp : down 9.8%
Falls after Q2 miss, lower production
** HMS Holdings Corp : up 8.2%
Hits record high after upbeat quarterly results
** El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc : up 8.1%
Moves higher as Q2 profit beats
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.85%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.97%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.03%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.15%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.55%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.53%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.77%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 1.94%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.23%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.71%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.67%
