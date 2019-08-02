U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Pinterest, Intel, Square

Reuters





U.S. stocks tumbled to a one-month low on Friday after a sharp escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and a tepid July jobs report renewed fears of slowing economic growth and raised bets of further interest rate cuts this year.

Drops for second day as trade tensions ramp up



** Agile Therapeutics Inc : down 12.7%

Drops on planned share offering



** Pinterest Inc : up 20.7%

Rises on Q2 sales beat



** Square Inc : down 15.5%

Falls as Q3 profit forecast disappoints





** Micron Technology Inc : up 1.0%

** Nvidia Corp : down 2.1%

** Applied Materials Inc : down 1.7%

** Intel Corp : down 1.4%

** Analog Devices Inc : down 1.3%

** Texas Instruments Inc : down 1.4%

** Broadcom Inc : down 2.3%

** Xilinx Inc : down 2.6%

** KLA Corp : down 3.1%

Chipmakers fall on renewed trade war worries



** Cloudera Inc : up 5.7%

Gains after Icahn discloses stake



** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : up 8.0%

Street View: Tandem Diabetes is firing on all cylinders



** Chemours Co : down 17.9%

Runs out of steam following weak Q2 report



** Aphria Inc : up 35.6%

Surges after surprise profit



** Newell Brands Inc : up 15.6%

Newell Brands gains on Q2 profit beat, FY sales forecast raise



** CareDx Inc : up 8.3%

Up on "impressive" Q2 beat



** Mirati Therapeutics Inc : down 7.7%

Mirati: Expectations on cancer data too high, says JPM, cuts to "underweight"



** Fortinet Inc : up 11.6%

Shares fueled by higher billings, FY forecast raise



** Stemline Therapeutics Inc : up 12.3%

Up on upbeat Q2 results



** Fluor Corp : down 25.2%

Big loss, withdrawn profit forecast slams stock



** Coherus BioSciences Inc : up 13.5%

Up on quarterly results, pipeline update



** Dentsply Sirona Inc : down 3.1%

Drops on mixed quarter



** Glu Mobile Inc : down 40.7%

Falls apart after disappointing FY billing guidance



** Francesca Holdings Corp : up 1.0%

Gains after adopting "poison pill"



** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc : down 7.5%

Falls over cancer trial concerns but analysts unfazed



** Seagate Technology PLC : down 2.7%

Seagate Technology falls on weak profit outlook



** Scientific Games Corp : down 2.6%

Falls on surprise Q2 loss



** DaVita Inc : up 1.9%

The path to growth for DaVita looks challenged - RBC



** Sunworks Inc : up 11.4%

Soars as Q2 loss narrows, outlook upbeat



** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc : down 18.8%

Knocked out after Q2 profit miss, 2019 outlook cut



** Mettler-Toledo International Inc : down 4.9%

Worst drop in 7 months as rev forecast tamped down



** Ensign Group Inc : down 4.8%

Falls after "decent" Q2 results



** Intersect Ent Inc : down 17.8%

Dim growth prospects pull shares down



** Caterpillar Inc : down 2.0%

** 3M Co : down 1.8%

** United Technologies Corp : down 1.4%

U.S. industrials: Fall after Trump tariff threat



** Corcept Therapeutics : up 12.8%

Jumps on first sales beat in seven quarters



** Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : up 4.0%

Rises on surprise quarterly profit



** Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc : up 6.6%

Up as Q2 results check all the boxes



** GoPro Inc : down 13.3%

Tumbles after first revenue miss in six quarters



** Arista Networks : down 10.4%

Drops on sluggish cloud spending, broker PT cuts



** Chico's FAS Inc : down 2.0%

** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : up 1.0%

** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 5.5%

** Burlington Stores Inc : down 1.3%

Trump's tariff war: Winners and losers in retail



** Floor & Decor Holdings Inc : up 17.9%

"Best-in-class" after beat and raise quarter



** Ekso Bionics : down 22.8%

Slumps to record low after Q2 results



** Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc : up 29.8%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage rises following Q3 profit beat



** Acorda Therapeutics Inc : down 49.6%

Crashes as Parkinson's drug sales miss estimates



** Fluidigm Corp : down 34.7%

Slumps after Q2 results



** Verastem Inc : down 11.9%

Slumps as Q2 profit misses estimates



** Noble Energy Inc : up 7.3%

Gains most in over 3 months on smaller-than-expected loss



** PC Connection : up 20.1%

Reports Q2 beat and strong margins



** Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC : down 17.1%

Shares fall on disappointing drug pipeline updates



** California Resources Corp : down 9.8%

Falls after Q2 miss, lower production



** HMS Holdings Corp : up 8.2%

Hits record high after upbeat quarterly results



** El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc : up 8.1%

Moves higher as Q2 profit beats





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.85% Consumer Discretionary down 0.97% Consumer Staples down 0.03% Energy down 1.15% Financial down 0.55% Health down 0.53% Industrial down 0.77% Information Technology down 1.94% Materials down 1.23% Real Estate up 0.71% Utilities up 0.67%