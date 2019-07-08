U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Juniper, Sangamo, GE

Reuters
At 10:02 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.49% at 26,790.24. The S&P 500 was down 0.55% at 2,974.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.93% at 8,085.688.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Symantec Corp , up 4%
** Devon Energy Corp , up 1.9%
** Phillips 66 , up 1.3%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** F5 Networks Inc , down 4.8%
** NetApp Inc , down 3.8%
** IPG Photonics Corp , down 3.3%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Inspire Medical Systems Inc , up 7.8%
** Molson Coors Brewing Co , up 8.2%
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 7.1%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Camber Energy Inc , down 21.3%
** Noah Holdings Ltd , down 18.1%
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 18.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Soliton Inc , up 24.2%
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 23.9%
** Toughbuilt Industries Inc , up 17.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc , down 22.3%
** Coherus BioSciences Inc , down 12.7%
** Jaguar Health Inc , down 12.4%
** Symantec Corp : up 3.9%
** Broadcom Inc : down 1.3%
Jefferies sees Symantec as a logical financial acquisition, hikes PT
** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : up 3.9%
Street View: Analysts see premium valuation
** Aytu BioScience Inc : up 11.9%
Up on promising data from testosterone nasal gel study
** Apache Corp : down 2.2%
** Hess Corp : down 1.1%
** Pioneer Natural Resources Co : down 0.4%
Investors may remain cautious on oil medium-term - GS
** Apple Inc : down 2.5%
Rosenblatt cuts to 'sell', sees tough times in next 6-12 months
** Juniper Networks Inc : down 3.5%
** Arista Networks Inc : down 1.2%
** Cisco Systems Inc : down 0.8%
Juniper Networks: Citi says 'sell' on rising competition from Cisco, Arista
** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc : up 11.0%
Up as hemophilia gene therapy shows promise
** Boeing Co : down 1.2%
** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc : down 2.0%
** General Electric Co : down 2.6%
Boeing Co: Drops as flyadeal dumps MAX order for Airbus' A320
** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc : down 22.3%
Falls on bipolar depression trial failure
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 18.2%
Falls after Health Canada finds Ontario facility non-compliant
** Inspire Medical Systems Inc : up 7.8%
Up on UnitedHealth coverage for sleep disorder device
** Advanced Energy Industries Inc : down 6.7%
** Applied Materials Inc : down 0.8%
** Ichor Holdings Ltd : down 7.0%
** Lam Research Corp : down 1.3%
** Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc : down 5.6%
Chip gear makers dwindle as D.A. Davidson downgrades industry
** Encana Corp : up 2.1%
To sell natgas assets in Oklahoma basin for $165 mln
** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd : up 2.9%
Shares rise as two rosacea drug trials succeed
** Prevail Therapeutics Inc : up 8.3%
Rallies as FDA grants 'fast-track' status for Parkinson's treatment
** FactSet Research Systems Inc : down 2.2%
Brokerage sees Deutsche Bank restructuring impact on full-year profit
** Azz Inc : up 6.7%
Set for best day in seven years after first-quarter beat
** Adma Biologics Inc : up 3.6%
Up on transfer of drug licenses from Biotest Pharma
** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.6%
Shares up on positive trial results
** Circor International Inc : up 2.9%
** Crane Co : down 0.2%
Circor: Up after Crane raises cash offer by ~7%
** Cardinal Health Inc : down 2.7%
Cardinal Health dips after surprise CFO departure
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.98%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.20%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.13%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.15%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.38%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.61%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.43%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 1.15%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.38%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.12%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.09%
