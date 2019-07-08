U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Juniper, Sangamo, GE

Reuters





At 10:02 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.49% at 26,790.24. The S&P 500 was down 0.55% at 2,974.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.93% at 8,085.688.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Symantec Corp , up 4%

** Devon Energy Corp , up 1.9%

** Phillips 66 , up 1.3%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** F5 Networks Inc , down 4.8%

** NetApp Inc , down 3.8%

** IPG Photonics Corp , down 3.3%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Inspire Medical Systems Inc , up 7.8%

** Molson Coors Brewing Co , up 8.2%

** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 7.1%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Camber Energy Inc , down 21.3%

** Noah Holdings Ltd , down 18.1%

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 18.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Soliton Inc , up 24.2%

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 23.9%

** Toughbuilt Industries Inc , up 17.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc , down 22.3%

** Coherus BioSciences Inc , down 12.7%

** Jaguar Health Inc , down 12.4%



** Symantec Corp : up 3.9%

** Broadcom Inc : down 1.3%

Jefferies sees Symantec as a logical financial acquisition, hikes PT



** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : up 3.9%

Street View: Analysts see premium valuation



** Aytu BioScience Inc : up 11.9%

Up on promising data from testosterone nasal gel study



** Apache Corp : down 2.2%

** Hess Corp : down 1.1%

** Pioneer Natural Resources Co : down 0.4%

Investors may remain cautious on oil medium-term - GS



** Apple Inc : down 2.5%

Rosenblatt cuts to 'sell', sees tough times in next 6-12 months



** Juniper Networks Inc : down 3.5%

** Arista Networks Inc : down 1.2%

** Cisco Systems Inc : down 0.8%

Juniper Networks: Citi says 'sell' on rising competition from Cisco, Arista



** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc : up 11.0%

Up as hemophilia gene therapy shows promise



** Boeing Co : down 1.2%

** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc : down 2.0%

** General Electric Co : down 2.6%

Boeing Co: Drops as flyadeal dumps MAX order for Airbus' A320



** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc : down 22.3%

Falls on bipolar depression trial failure



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 18.2%

Falls after Health Canada finds Ontario facility non-compliant



** Inspire Medical Systems Inc : up 7.8%

Up on UnitedHealth coverage for sleep disorder device



** Advanced Energy Industries Inc : down 6.7%

** Applied Materials Inc : down 0.8%

** Ichor Holdings Ltd : down 7.0%

** Lam Research Corp : down 1.3%

** Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc : down 5.6%

Chip gear makers dwindle as D.A. Davidson downgrades industry



** Encana Corp : up 2.1%

To sell natgas assets in Oklahoma basin for $165 mln



** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd : up 2.9%

Shares rise as two rosacea drug trials succeed



** Prevail Therapeutics Inc : up 8.3%

Rallies as FDA grants 'fast-track' status for Parkinson's treatment



** FactSet Research Systems Inc : down 2.2%

Brokerage sees Deutsche Bank restructuring impact on full-year profit



** Azz Inc : up 6.7%

Set for best day in seven years after first-quarter beat



** Adma Biologics Inc : up 3.6%

Up on transfer of drug licenses from Biotest Pharma



** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.6%

Shares up on positive trial results



** Circor International Inc : up 2.9%

** Crane Co : down 0.2%

Circor: Up after Crane raises cash offer by ~7%



** Cardinal Health Inc : down 2.7%

Cardinal Health dips after surprise CFO departure





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.98% Consumer Discretionary down 0.20% Consumer Staples up 0.13% Energy up 0.15% Financial down 0.38% Health down 0.61% Industrial down 0.43% Information Technology down 1.15% Materials down 0.38% Real Estate down 0.12% Utilities down 0.09%