Reuters

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Guess, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dollar Tree, Chip stocks



The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

A rise in technology shares lifted Wall Street on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to the long-standing trade dispute with the United States, easing investor fears of the risk of a recession.

Tech Data Corp: Jumps on Q2 beat, strong forecast



** H&R Block Inc : down 7.9%

H&R Block slips on Q1 rev miss



** e.l.f. Beauty Inc : down 6.4%

e.l.f. Beauty sags on block trade



** Jabin Inc : up 6.8%

Jabil Inc: Gains on Citi double upgrade to 'buy'







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.88% Consumer Discretionary up 1.12% Consumer Staples down 0.46% Energy up 1.24% Financial up 1.05% Health up 0.22% Industrial up 1.08% Information Technology up 1.20% Materials up 1.13% Real Estate up 0.35% Utilities down 0.21%