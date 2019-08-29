Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Guess, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dollar Tree, Chip stocks

By Reuters

A rise in technology shares lifted Wall Street on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to the long-standing trade dispute with the United States, easing investor fears of the risk of a recession.

Tech Data Corp: Jumps on Q2 beat, strong forecast



** H&R Block Inc : down 7.9%

H&R Block slips on Q1 rev miss



** e.l.f. Beauty Inc : down 6.4%

e.l.f. Beauty sags on block trade



** Jabin Inc : up 6.8%

Jabil Inc: Gains on Citi double upgrade to 'buy'





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.88%

Consumer Discretionary

up 1.12%

Consumer Staples

down 0.46%

Energy

up 1.24%

Financial

up 1.05%

Health

up 0.22%

Industrial

up 1.08%

Information Technology

up 1.20%

Materials

up 1.13%

Real Estate

up 0.35%

Utilities

down 0.21%





