Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Guess, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dollar Tree, Chip stocks
A rise in technology shares lifted Wall Street on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to the long-standing trade dispute with the United States, easing investor fears of the risk of a recession.
Tech Data Corp: Jumps on Q2 beat, strong forecast
** H&R Block Inc : down 7.9%
H&R Block slips on Q1 rev miss
** e.l.f. Beauty Inc : down 6.4%
e.l.f. Beauty sags on block trade
** Jabin Inc : up 6.8%
Jabil Inc: Gains on Citi double upgrade to 'buy'
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.88%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.12%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.46%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.24%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.05%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.22%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.08%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.20%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.13%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.35%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.21%
