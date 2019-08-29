Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, General Electric, Abercrombie & Fitch, Best Buy, Chip stocks

A rise in technology stocks lifted Wall Street on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to the protracted trade dispute with the United States, easing investor fears of the risk of a recession.

Jumps on Q2 beat, strong forecast



** H&R Block Inc : down 8.1%

Slips on Q1 rev miss



** e.l.f. Beauty Inc : down 4.2%

Sags on block trade



** Jabin Inc : up 7.5%

Gains on Citi double upgrade to 'buy'



** VirTra Inc : up 20.2%

Surges after new contract from U.S. Secret Service



** Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc : up 22.9%

Surges on increased orders



** Malibu Boats Inc : up 10.4%

Rises on upbeat Q2 results



** Matrix Service Co : up 17.0%

Jumps on onsite services contract



** Synopsys Inc : up 3.6%

Gains after initiating $100 mln share buyback agreement



** Zuora Inc : up 5%

Rises on narrower adj loss and raised forecast



** GMS Inc : up 10.1%

Touches year high on upbeat Q1 results



** General Electric Co : up 2.6%

Up on GE Capital's deal to sell aircraft lending unit



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 1.43%

Consumer Discretionary

up 1.59%

Consumer Staples

up 0.14%

Energy

up 1.57%

Financial

up 1.55%

Health

up 0.73%

Industrial

up 1.73%

Information Technology

up 1.81%

Materials

up 1.32%

Real Estate

up 0.71%

Utilities

up 0.31%





