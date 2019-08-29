Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, General Electric, Abercrombie & Fitch, Best Buy, Chip stocks
A rise in technology stocks lifted Wall Street on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to the protracted trade dispute with the United States, easing investor fears of the risk of a recession.
Jumps on Q2 beat, strong forecast
** H&R Block Inc : down 8.1%
Slips on Q1 rev miss
** e.l.f. Beauty Inc : down 4.2%
Sags on block trade
** Jabin Inc : up 7.5%
Gains on Citi double upgrade to 'buy'
** VirTra Inc : up 20.2%
Surges after new contract from U.S. Secret Service
** Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc : up 22.9%
Surges on increased orders
** Malibu Boats Inc : up 10.4%
Rises on upbeat Q2 results
** Matrix Service Co : up 17.0%
Jumps on onsite services contract
** Synopsys Inc : up 3.6%
Gains after initiating $100 mln share buyback agreement
** Zuora Inc : up 5%
Rises on narrower adj loss and raised forecast
** GMS Inc : up 10.1%
Touches year high on upbeat Q1 results
** General Electric Co : up 2.6%
Up on GE Capital's deal to sell aircraft lending unit
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 1.43%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.59%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.14%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.57%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.55%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.73%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.73%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.81%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.32%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.71%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.31%
