U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, GE, Boeing, Coherus, NetApp

By Reuters

Reuters


At 1:05 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.44% at 26,802.43. The S&P 500 was down 0.54% at 2,974.37 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.87% at 8,090.594.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Symantec Corp, up 3.4%

** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 2.9%

** EOG Resources Inc <EOG.N>, up 2.7%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** IPG Photonics Corp, down 4.8%

** F5 Networks Inc <FFIV.O>, down 3.9%

** NetApp Inc <NTAP.O>, down 3.6%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, up 35.6%

** Orion Group Holdings Inc <ORN.N>, up 13.5%

** SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF <GLDW.N>, up 10.2%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Camber Energy Inc <CEI.N>, down 33.1%

** CannTrust Holdings Inc <CTST.N>, down 21%

** Noah Holdings Ltd <NOAH.N>, down 18.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Soliton Inc, up 43.2%

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIO.O>, up 15.1%

** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd, up 13%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, down 21.5%

** Coherus BioSciences Inc <CHRS.O>, down 19.3%

** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, down 13.8%







** Apple Inc : down 2.1%

Rosenblatt cuts to 'sell', sees tough times in next 6-12 months



** Symantec Corp : up 3.4%

** Broadcom Inc : down 2.2%

Jefferies sees Symantec as a logical financial acquisition, hikes PT



** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : up 4.2%

Street View: Analysts see premium valuation



** Aytu BioScience Inc : up 4.3%

Up on promising data from testosterone nasal gel study



** Juniper Networks Inc : down 3.4%

Juniper Networks: Citi says 'sell' on rising competition from Cisco, Arista



** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc : up 6.6%

** BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc : down 2.5%

** Solid Biosciences Inc : down 2.3%

** Abeona Therapeutics Inc : down 2.2%

** Voyager Therapeutics Inc : down 2.7%

Sangamo: Up as hemophilia gene therapy shows promise



** Boeing Co : down 1.5%

** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc : down 3.9%

Boeing Co: Drops as flyadeal dumps MAX order for Airbus' A320



** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc : down 21.5%

Falls on bipolar depression trial failure



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 21.0%

Plunges to over 1-1/2 yr low after breaking regulatory rules



** Inspire Medical Systems Inc : up 5.3%

Up on UnitedHealth coverage for sleep disorder device



** Advanced Energy Industries Inc : down 6.4%

** Applied Materials Inc : down 1.6%

** Ichor Holdings Ltd : down 5.0%

** Lam Research Corp : down 1.0%

** Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc : down 4.8%

Chip gear makers dwindle as D.A. Davidson downgrades industry



** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd : up 13.0%

Shares rise as two rosacea drug trials succeed



** Prevail Therapeutics Inc : up 7.5%

Rallies as FDA grants 'fast track' status for Parkinson's treatment



** FactSet Research Systems Inc : down 2.4%

Brokerage sees Deutsche Bank restructuring impact on full-year profit



** AZZ Inc : up 6.5%

Set for best day in seven years after first-quarter beat



** Cardinal Health Inc : down 2.7%

Cardinal Health dips after surprise CFO departure



** Blackstone Group Inc : down 2.7%

Trades lower after JMP downgrades stock



** Spark Therapeutics Inc : down 2.0%

Roche, Spark shares dip on delay to $4.3 bln deal



** Coherus BioSciences Inc : down 19.3%

** Amgen Inc : down 2.6%

Coherus: Drops as preliminary Udenyca sales disappoint



** Avid Bioservices Inc : up 8.9%

Rises on new contracts



** NetApp Inc : down 3.6%

Slides as Citigroup downgrades on heating competition



** PriceSmart Inc : up 7.6%

Boosted by June merchandise sales growth



** General Electric Co : down 2.7%

Shares pulling back after strong run



** F5 Networks Inc : down 3.9%

Drops as Goldman Sachs says "sell" on weaker spending



** Hess Corp : down 2.0%

JPM expects Q2 volumes, cash flow to slightly lag consensus



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.88%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.05%

Consumer Staples

up 0.01%

Energy

up 0.44%

Financial

down 0.50%

Health

down 1.07%

Industrial

down 0.69%

Information Technology

down 0.82%

Materials

down 0.35%

Real Estate

up 0.24%

Utilities

down 0.35%





