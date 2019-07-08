U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, GE, Boeing, Coherus, NetApp

Reuters
At 1:05 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.44% at 26,802.43. The S&P 500 was down 0.54% at 2,974.37 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.87% at 8,090.594.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Symantec Corp, up 3.4%
** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 2.9%
** EOG Resources Inc <EOG.N>, up 2.7%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** IPG Photonics Corp, down 4.8%
** F5 Networks Inc <FFIV.O>, down 3.9%
** NetApp Inc <NTAP.O>, down 3.6%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, up 35.6%
** Orion Group Holdings Inc <ORN.N>, up 13.5%
** SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF <GLDW.N>, up 10.2%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Camber Energy Inc <CEI.N>, down 33.1%
** CannTrust Holdings Inc <CTST.N>, down 21%
** Noah Holdings Ltd <NOAH.N>, down 18.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Soliton Inc, up 43.2%
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIO.O>, up 15.1%
** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd, up 13%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, down 21.5%
** Coherus BioSciences Inc <CHRS.O>, down 19.3%
** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, down 13.8%
** Apple Inc : down 2.1%
Rosenblatt cuts to 'sell', sees tough times in next 6-12 months
** Symantec Corp : up 3.4%
** Broadcom Inc : down 2.2%
Jefferies sees Symantec as a logical financial acquisition, hikes PT
** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : up 4.2%
Street View: Analysts see premium valuation
** Aytu BioScience Inc : up 4.3%
Up on promising data from testosterone nasal gel study
** Juniper Networks Inc : down 3.4%
Juniper Networks: Citi says 'sell' on rising competition from Cisco, Arista
** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc : up 6.6%
** BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc : down 2.5%
** Solid Biosciences Inc : down 2.3%
** Abeona Therapeutics Inc : down 2.2%
** Voyager Therapeutics Inc : down 2.7%
Sangamo: Up as hemophilia gene therapy shows promise
** Boeing Co : down 1.5%
** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc : down 3.9%
Boeing Co: Drops as flyadeal dumps MAX order for Airbus' A320
** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc : down 21.5%
Falls on bipolar depression trial failure
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 21.0%
Plunges to over 1-1/2 yr low after breaking regulatory rules
** Inspire Medical Systems Inc : up 5.3%
Up on UnitedHealth coverage for sleep disorder device
** Advanced Energy Industries Inc : down 6.4%
** Applied Materials Inc : down 1.6%
** Ichor Holdings Ltd : down 5.0%
** Lam Research Corp : down 1.0%
** Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc : down 4.8%
Chip gear makers dwindle as D.A. Davidson downgrades industry
** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd : up 13.0%
Shares rise as two rosacea drug trials succeed
** Prevail Therapeutics Inc : up 7.5%
Rallies as FDA grants 'fast track' status for Parkinson's treatment
** FactSet Research Systems Inc : down 2.4%
Brokerage sees Deutsche Bank restructuring impact on full-year profit
** AZZ Inc : up 6.5%
Set for best day in seven years after first-quarter beat
** Cardinal Health Inc : down 2.7%
Cardinal Health dips after surprise CFO departure
** Blackstone Group Inc : down 2.7%
Trades lower after JMP downgrades stock
** Spark Therapeutics Inc : down 2.0%
Roche, Spark shares dip on delay to $4.3 bln deal
** Coherus BioSciences Inc : down 19.3%
** Amgen Inc : down 2.6%
Coherus: Drops as preliminary Udenyca sales disappoint
** Avid Bioservices Inc : up 8.9%
Rises on new contracts
** NetApp Inc : down 3.6%
Slides as Citigroup downgrades on heating competition
** PriceSmart Inc : up 7.6%
Boosted by June merchandise sales growth
** General Electric Co : down 2.7%
Shares pulling back after strong run
** F5 Networks Inc : down 3.9%
Drops as Goldman Sachs says "sell" on weaker spending
** Hess Corp : down 2.0%
JPM expects Q2 volumes, cash flow to slightly lag consensus
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.88%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.05%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.01%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.44%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.50%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.07%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.69%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.82%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.35%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.24%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.35%
