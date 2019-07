Reuters

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Electronic Arts, P&G, GE, Spotify



At 7:36 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.24% at 27,230. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.17% at 3,017.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.35% at 7,991.25.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Pioneer Energy Services Corp , up 16.2%

** Paycom Software Inc , up 5.8%

** Sctts Miracle-Gro Co , up 5.2%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Castlight Health Inc , down 12.3%

** Penn Real Est , down 6.6%

** Molson Coors Brewing Co , down 6.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc , up 28.9%

** Avinger Inc , up 23.4%

** Enphase Energy Inc , up 0.0%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Sigma Labs Inc , down 36.5%

** T2 Biosystems Inc , down 35.4%

** 2U Inc , down 33.2%





** FireEye Inc : down 15.2% premarket

Sinks on surprise Q2 loss, disappointing forecast



** Enphase Energy Inc : up 15.0% premarket

Q2 profit beat lights up shares



** Electronic Arts Inc : up 6.2% premarket

Up on Q1 revenue beat

Street View: Apex Legends likely to drive more upside to EA's FY20 outlook



** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 4.2% premarket

Tanks after disappointing revenue forecast

Street View: AMD's Q2 good enough, but not bullet proof



** Apple Inc : up 4.3% premarket

Gains on Q3 beat, strong sales forecast

Street View: China sales take the heat off Apple's global iPhone decline



** Amgen Inc : up 2.0% premarket

Rises on Q2 sales, profit beat

Street view: Amgen's cancer drug update puts it back on track



** Procter & Gamble Co : down 0.3% premarket

Street View: Procter & Gamble is well-groomed for growth in 2020



** Israel Chemicals Ltd : up 2.8% premarket

Set to open at over 11-wk high on profit beat



** General Electric Co : up 5.0% premarket

Reverses course to trade up after results, CFO exit



** Orchid Island Capital Inc : down 5.9% premarket

Mortgage REIT Orchid Island down on equity raise



** Spotify Technology SA : down 1.8% premarket

Dips as paid subscriber numbers disappoint



** Amarin Corp Plc : up 4.7% premarket

Rises as Q2 rev meets forecast, commercial expansion continues



** Edison International : down 1.2% premarket

Prices upsized $2 bln stock deal to pay into wildfire fund