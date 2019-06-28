Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, bank stocks

By Reuters

Reuters


At 7:21 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.25% at 26,612. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.19% at 2,936.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.03% at 7,692.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Evolent Health Inc , up 6.7%

** GMS Inc , up 6.6%

** Eros International Plc , up 4.4%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Test Symbol D , down 81.3%

** PG&E Corp , down 4.8%

** Sogou Inc , down 3.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** CalAmp Corp , up 22.5%

** Progress Software Corp , up 16.3%

** Avid Bioservices Inc , up 15.0%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc , down 16.5%

** Cemtrex Inc , down 15.8%

** Motif Bio Plc , down 12%





** Apple Inc : down 0.6% premarket

Jony Ive leaving Apple; market cap drops by $9 bln



** Deutsche Bank AG : up 2.4% premarket

** Credit Suisse Group AG : down 0.8% premarket

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 1.9% premarket

** Bank of America Corp : up 2.2% premarket

** Citigroup Inc : up 1.9% premarket

** PNC Financial Services Group Inc : up 0.3% premarket

Deutsche Bank rises, Credit Suisse sinks after stress test results





This article appears in: Stocks , Banking and Loans , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: AAPL


