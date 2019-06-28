U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, bank stocks

Reuters
At 7:21 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.25% at 26,612. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.19% at 2,936.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.03% at 7,692.5.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Evolent Health Inc , up 6.7%
** GMS Inc , up 6.6%
** Eros International Plc , up 4.4%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Test Symbol D , down 81.3%
** PG&E Corp , down 4.8%
** Sogou Inc , down 3.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** CalAmp Corp , up 22.5%
** Progress Software Corp , up 16.3%
** Avid Bioservices Inc , up 15.0%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc , down 16.5%
** Cemtrex Inc , down 15.8%
** Motif Bio Plc , down 12%
** Apple Inc : down 0.6% premarket
Jony Ive leaving Apple; market cap drops by $9 bln
** Deutsche Bank AG : up 2.4% premarket
** Credit Suisse Group AG : down 0.8% premarket
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 1.9% premarket
** Bank of America Corp : up 2.2% premarket
** Citigroup Inc : up 1.9% premarket
** PNC Financial Services Group Inc : up 0.3% premarket
Deutsche Bank rises, Credit Suisse sinks after stress test results
