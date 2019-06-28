U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, bank and crypto stocks

Reuters
At 10:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.10% at 26,553.18. The S&P 500 was up 0.19% at 2,930.34 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.05% at 7,971.75.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Constellation Brands Inc , up 4.5%
** Western Digital Corp , up 3.3%
** Conagra Brands Inc , up 3.3%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Mccormick & Co Inc , down 3.1%
** UnitedHealth Group Inc , down 2.5%
** Rollins Inc , down 2%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** GMS Inc , up 10.2%
** CEL-SCI Corp , up 8.6%
** Ocwen Financial Corp , up 7.5%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Phoenix New Media Ltd , down 8.2%
** GTT Communications Inc , down 7.3%
** China Green Agriculture Inc , down 6.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd , up 74.1%
** Avid Bioservices Inc , up 34.7%
** Highpower International Inc , up 34.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Hutchison China MediTech Ltd , down 23.9%
** Cemtrex Inc , down 20.8%
** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc , down 19.8%
** Apple Inc : down 1.1%
Jony Ive leaving Apple; market cap drops by $9 bln
** Deutsche Bank AG : up 2.9%
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 2.2%
** Bank of America Corp : up 2.3%
** Citigroup Inc : up 1.9%
** Wells Fargo & Co : up 1.8%
U.S. banks ace Fed stress test, shares jump
** Avid Bioservices Inc : up 34.7%
Gains on upbeat Q4 results
** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc : down 19.8%
Sorrento Therapeutics: Tumbles on stock-and-warrants offering
** Constellation Brands Inc : up 4.5%
In high spirits as beer sales drive rev beat
** Biogen Inc : down 1.4%
Biogen: Slips after Piper Jaffray cuts to "neutral"
** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 3.3%
** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 3.1%
** Overstock.com Inc : up 2.0%
Blockchain-related stocks higher as bitcoin continues to rise
** Western Digital Corp : up 3.3%
Up as JV partner Toshiba Memory to resume production at Japan plant
** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co : up 4.9%
Up on positive EMA opinion for hypotension treatment
** Highpower International Inc : up 34.1%
To go private in $74.7 mln deal
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.04%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.26%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.40%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.43%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.96%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.33%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.51%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.20%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.21%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.07%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.65%
