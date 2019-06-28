U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, bank and crypto stocks

Reuters





At 10:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.10% at 26,553.18. The S&P 500 was up 0.19% at 2,930.34 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.05% at 7,971.75.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Constellation Brands Inc , up 4.5%

** Western Digital Corp , up 3.3%

** Conagra Brands Inc , up 3.3%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Mccormick & Co Inc , down 3.1%

** UnitedHealth Group Inc , down 2.5%

** Rollins Inc , down 2%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** GMS Inc , up 10.2%

** CEL-SCI Corp , up 8.6%

** Ocwen Financial Corp , up 7.5%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Phoenix New Media Ltd , down 8.2%

** GTT Communications Inc , down 7.3%

** China Green Agriculture Inc , down 6.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd , up 74.1%

** Avid Bioservices Inc , up 34.7%

** Highpower International Inc , up 34.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Hutchison China MediTech Ltd , down 23.9%

** Cemtrex Inc , down 20.8%

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc , down 19.8%







** Apple Inc : down 1.1%

Jony Ive leaving Apple; market cap drops by $9 bln



** Deutsche Bank AG : up 2.9%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 2.2%

** Bank of America Corp : up 2.3%

** Citigroup Inc : up 1.9%

** Wells Fargo & Co : up 1.8%

U.S. banks ace Fed stress test, shares jump



** Avid Bioservices Inc : up 34.7%

Gains on upbeat Q4 results



** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc : down 19.8%

Sorrento Therapeutics: Tumbles on stock-and-warrants offering



** Constellation Brands Inc : up 4.5%

In high spirits as beer sales drive rev beat



** Biogen Inc : down 1.4%

Biogen: Slips after Piper Jaffray cuts to "neutral"



** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 3.3%

** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 3.1%

** Overstock.com Inc : up 2.0%

Blockchain-related stocks higher as bitcoin continues to rise



** Western Digital Corp : up 3.3%

Up as JV partner Toshiba Memory to resume production at Japan plant



** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co : up 4.9%

Up on positive EMA opinion for hypotension treatment



** Highpower International Inc : up 34.1%

To go private in $74.7 mln deal



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.04% Consumer Discretionary up 0.26% Consumer Staples up 0.40% Energy up 0.43% Financial up 0.96% Health down 0.33% Industrial up 0.51% Information Technology down 0.20% Materials up 0.21% Real Estate up 0.07% Utilities up 0.65%