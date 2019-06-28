Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, bank and crypto stocks

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 10:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.10% at 26,553.18. The S&P 500 was up 0.19% at 2,930.34 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.05% at 7,971.75.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Constellation Brands Inc , up 4.5%

** Western Digital Corp , up 3.3%

** Conagra Brands Inc , up 3.3%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Mccormick & Co Inc , down 3.1%

** UnitedHealth Group Inc , down 2.5%

** Rollins Inc , down 2%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** GMS Inc , up 10.2%

** CEL-SCI Corp , up 8.6%

** Ocwen Financial Corp , up 7.5%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Phoenix New Media Ltd , down 8.2%

** GTT Communications Inc , down 7.3%

** China Green Agriculture Inc , down 6.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd , up 74.1%

** Avid Bioservices Inc , up 34.7%

** Highpower International Inc , up 34.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Hutchison China MediTech Ltd , down 23.9%

** Cemtrex Inc , down 20.8%

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc , down 19.8%







** Apple Inc : down 1.1%

Jony Ive leaving Apple; market cap drops by $9 bln



** Deutsche Bank AG : up 2.9%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 2.2%

** Bank of America Corp : up 2.3%

** Citigroup Inc : up 1.9%

** Wells Fargo & Co : up 1.8%

U.S. banks ace Fed stress test, shares jump



** Avid Bioservices Inc : up 34.7%

Gains on upbeat Q4 results



** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc : down 19.8%

Sorrento Therapeutics: Tumbles on stock-and-warrants offering

** Constellation Brands Inc : up 4.5%

In high spirits as beer sales drive rev beat



** Biogen Inc : down 1.4%

Biogen: Slips after Piper Jaffray cuts to "neutral"



** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 3.3%

** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 3.1%

** Overstock.com Inc : up 2.0%

Blockchain-related stocks higher as bitcoin continues to rise



** Western Digital Corp : up 3.3%

Up as JV partner Toshiba Memory to resume production at Japan plant



** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co : up 4.9%

Up on positive EMA opinion for hypotension treatment



** Highpower International Inc : up 34.1%

To go private in $74.7 mln deal



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.04%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.26%

Consumer Staples

up 0.40%

Energy

up 0.43%

Financial

up 0.96%

Health

down 0.33%

Industrial

up 0.51%

Information Technology

down 0.20%

Materials

up 0.21%

Real Estate

up 0.07%

Utilities

up 0.65%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar