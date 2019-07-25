U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Anika Therapeutics, PayPal, Tesla, Align Technology

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday after a handful of disappointing earnings pointed to a slowing global economy and as the European Central Bank signaled monetary policy easing in the future, underwhelming investors who had expected more.

Falls on stock offering to fund new drug application to FDA



** PayPal Hodlings Inc : down 3.9%

Street View: PayPal's low revenue guidance is a pause to sustain high growth



** Xilinx Inc : down 2.7%

Falls on revenue forecast miss



** Ford Motor Co : down 7.0%

Street View: Ford's soft forecast disappoints



** Tesla Inc : down 14.3%

Street View: Profitability concerns weigh on Tesla results



** Align Technology Inc : down 26.5%

Street View: Does Align Technology's Q2 signal choppy waters ahead?



** TAL Education Group : down 10.7%

Set to snap 3-day winning streak on Q1 miss



** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : up 5.3%

Slips after mixed Opdivo data



** Etsy Inc : up 1.1%

Etsy: Rises after BTIG upgrades to 'buy'



** Costamare Inc : up 2.7%

Set for three-day winning streak on Q2 earnings beat



** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 3.8%

Surges on green flag from safety committee



** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp : down 2.0%

Jumps on U.S. patent for lead drug



** Gemphire Therapeutics Inc : up 21.1%

Soars on all-stock merger deal



** Raytheon Co : up 3.6%

Gains on beat-and-raise quarter



** Baxter International Inc : up 2.2%

Q2 results set pace for 2019 recovery



** LendingTree Inc : down 14.8%

Axed following a profit miss



** AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.1%

** Aquestive : down 3.6%

** Assertio Therapeutics Inc: down 5.9%

** KemPharm Inc : down 1.2%

** OptiNose Inc : down 5.9%

** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.1%

Consolidation could relieve the woes of specialty pharma companies - RBC



** Spirit Airlines : down 19.6%

** American Airlines Group Inc : down 3.4%

U.S. airlines lose altitude as MAX grounding drags outlook



** NovoCure Ltd : up 9.8%

Rises as cancer treatment Optune drives Q2 sales beat



** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc : up 6.0%

WWE rumbles royally following profit beat



** Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 7.6%

Up on $20 mln special dividend payout



** Citrix Systems Inc : down 5.4%

Accelerated shift to subscription model takes a toll on results



** Kirby Corp : down 7.9%

Barge operator Kirby in deep waters after FY profit warning



** Zafgen Inc : up 8.6%

Shares jump on restructuring plan, potential pathway for drug



** Newmont Goldcorp : down 4.1%

Drags downs sector after co's profit misses



** Dow Inc : down 2.3%

Falls on lower-than-expected Q3 revenue forecast



** Nektar Therapeutics : down 6.2%

Slips after FDA delays panel meeting on opioid drug



** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc : down 8.7%

Down after Q3 forecast



** Onconova Therapeutics : up 16.1%

Rises as Noble Capital starts with bullish rating



** PG&E : down 3.2%

PG&E falls after $4.8 bln initial contribution estimates to wildfire fund



** Anika Therapeutics Inc : up 31.5%

Surges on Q2 revenue, profit beat



** EQT Corp : down 8.9%

Dips after Q2 results



** Masco Corp : up 7.2%

Hits more than 1-year high after strong Q2 earnings



** International Paper Co : up 3.9%

Gains as cost cutting efforts pay off



** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.8%

RBC Capital expects Vertex's "unexpected" CEO transition to be smooth







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.41% Consumer Discretionary down 0.26% Consumer Staples up 0.11% Energy down 0.98% Financial down 0.33% Health down 0.21% Industrial down 0.12% Information Technology down 0.52% Materials down 0.72% Real Estate down 0.44% Utilities down 0.43%