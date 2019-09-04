U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-American Eagle, Tapestry, Top Ships, JetBlue Airways, Navistar

Reuters
At 9:47 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.73% at 26,308.79. The S&P 500 was up 0.81% at 2,929.77 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.05% at 7,956.729.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** PVH Corp , up 6.3%
** Western Digital Corp , up 6.3%
** IPG Photonics Corp , up 5%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Tyson Foods Inc , down 4.3%
** Starbucks Corp , down 3.1%
** Fortive Corp , down 1.4%
The top NYSE percentage gainer:
** Box Inc , up 9.5%
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** American Eagle Outfitters Inc , down 13.3%
The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** OpGen Inc , up 68.3%
** Top Ships Inc , up 25.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Eltek Ltd , down 19.4%
** Vera Bradley Inc , down 19.2%
** TuanChe Ltd , down 17.1%
** Tapestry Inc : up 4.0%
Tapestry: Rises after CEO Victor Luis steps down
** JetBlue Airways Corp : down 4.1%
JetBlue down after cutting Q3 forecast for key revenue metric
** Campbell Soup Co : up 1.6%
Campbell Soup Co: Rises as Piper Jaffray upgrades to "neutral"
** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : down 13.3%
American Eagle: Slips after Q3 forecast disappoints
** Navistar International Corp : up 7.6%
Navistar International Corp: Jumps on Q2 results beat
** Tyson Foods Inc : down 4.3%
Tyson Foods: Tumbles after FY profit forecast cut
** Box Inc : up 9.5%
Box: Shares jump after Starboard reveals 7.5% stake
** Superior Industries International Inc : down 3.8%
Superior Industries shares humbled on dividend suspension
** Seadrill Ltd : up 8.9%
Seadrill: Shares soar after contract award
** Top Ships Inc : up 25.4%
TOP Ships: Jumps on smaller first-half loss
** Coupa Software Inc : up 14.1%
Coupa Software: Eyes record high on upbeat Q2 results
** Redwood Trust Inc : down 1.7%
Redwood Trust Inc drops on upsized stock deal
** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 0.9%
Co-Diagnostics rises on expanded license agreement
** Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.6%
Idera Pharmaceuticals: Climbs on entering research partnership with AbbVie
** OpGen Inc : up 68.3%
OpGen Inc: Set for best day in 3 years after deal to buy rival Curetis
** Clearside Biomedical Inc : up 34%
Clearside jumps as Regenxbio picks its device for delivery of gene therapy
** Michaels Companies Inc : up 22.5%
Michaels Cos paints rosy outlook, shares jump
** Village Farms International Inc : up 1.3%
Village Farms: Up on cannabis supply deal
** Insulet Corp : down 2.3%
Insulet Corp falls on upsized convertible debt deal
** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 16.2%
Citius jumps on cost savings prospect of ~$10 mln in clinical trial [Link]
** Safe Bulkers Inc : down 8.9%
Safe Bulkers sinks after posting surprise Q2 loss
** PVH Corp : up 6.3%
Calvin Klein-owner PVH eyes best day in 5 months
** eGain Corp : down 0.8%
eGain: Tumbles as co forecasts FY profit, revenue below estimates
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.83%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.42%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.15%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.36%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.74%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.35%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.11%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.38%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.01%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.71%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.28%
