U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-American Eagle, Tapestry, Top Ships, JetBlue Airways, Navistar

At 9:47 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.73% at 26,308.79. The S&P 500 was up 0.81% at 2,929.77 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.05% at 7,956.729.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** PVH Corp , up 6.3%

** Western Digital Corp , up 6.3%

** IPG Photonics Corp , up 5%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Tyson Foods Inc , down 4.3%

** Starbucks Corp , down 3.1%

** Fortive Corp , down 1.4%



The top NYSE percentage gainer:

** Box Inc , up 9.5%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** American Eagle Outfitters Inc , down 13.3%



The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** OpGen Inc , up 68.3%

** Top Ships Inc , up 25.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Eltek Ltd , down 19.4%

** Vera Bradley Inc , down 19.2%

** TuanChe Ltd , down 17.1%







** Tapestry Inc : up 4.0%

Tapestry: Rises after CEO Victor Luis steps down



** JetBlue Airways Corp : down 4.1%

JetBlue down after cutting Q3 forecast for key revenue metric



** Campbell Soup Co : up 1.6%

Campbell Soup Co: Rises as Piper Jaffray upgrades to "neutral"



** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : down 13.3%

American Eagle: Slips after Q3 forecast disappoints



** Navistar International Corp : up 7.6%

Navistar International Corp: Jumps on Q2 results beat



** Tyson Foods Inc : down 4.3%

Tyson Foods: Tumbles after FY profit forecast cut



** Box Inc : up 9.5%

Box: Shares jump after Starboard reveals 7.5% stake



** Superior Industries International Inc : down 3.8%

Superior Industries shares humbled on dividend suspension



** Seadrill Ltd : up 8.9%

Seadrill: Shares soar after contract award



** Top Ships Inc : up 25.4%

TOP Ships: Jumps on smaller first-half loss



** Coupa Software Inc : up 14.1%

Coupa Software: Eyes record high on upbeat Q2 results



** Redwood Trust Inc : down 1.7%

Redwood Trust Inc drops on upsized stock deal



** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 0.9%

Co-Diagnostics rises on expanded license agreement



** Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.6%

Idera Pharmaceuticals: Climbs on entering research partnership with AbbVie



** OpGen Inc : up 68.3%

OpGen Inc: Set for best day in 3 years after deal to buy rival Curetis



** Clearside Biomedical Inc : up 34%

Clearside jumps as Regenxbio picks its device for delivery of gene therapy



** Michaels Companies Inc : up 22.5%

Michaels Cos paints rosy outlook, shares jump



** Village Farms International Inc : up 1.3%

Village Farms: Up on cannabis supply deal



** Insulet Corp : down 2.3%

Insulet Corp falls on upsized convertible debt deal



** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 16.2%

Citius jumps on cost savings prospect of ~$10 mln in clinical trial [Link]



** Safe Bulkers Inc : down 8.9%

Safe Bulkers sinks after posting surprise Q2 loss



** PVH Corp : up 6.3%

Calvin Klein-owner PVH eyes best day in 5 months



** eGain Corp : down 0.8%

eGain: Tumbles as co forecasts FY profit, revenue below estimates







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.83% Consumer Discretionary up 0.42% Consumer Staples up 0.15% Energy up 1.36% Financial up 0.74% Health up 0.35% Industrial up 1.11% Information Technology up 1.38% Materials up 1.01% Real Estate up 0.71% Utilities up 0.28%