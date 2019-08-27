Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Altria, Philip Morris, J&J, Gold miners, Tencent Music
Wall Street treaded water on Tuesday, as a drop in financials and renewed concerns about a U.S. recession offset early optimism about hopes of a resolution to the protracted trade war with China.
Zynga: Wedbush says company's titles have potential to drive 'significant' upside to expectations
** GTT Communications : down 10.5%
Down after CFO steps down
** Altria Group Inc : down 2.7%
** Philip Morris International Inc : down 6.8%
Altria pares gains after report says no premium seen in potential Phillip Morris deal
** Copa Holdings : up 1.6%
Rises after Evercore upgrades to outperform
** Myers Industries : up 7.2%
Rises on Cowen upgrade after Tuffy deal
** Net Element : up 12.5%
Surges on strong forecast for international transaction unit
** Bilibili Inc : down 3.4%
Rises on upbeat Q2 revenue
** Tencent Music Entertainment Group : down 6.7%
Tencent Music slips after report of being probed by Chinese antitrust authority
** J.M. Smucker Co : down 9.3%
Drops on Q1 results miss, forecast cut
** Ibio Inc : up 11.4%
Soars on deal to expand into China
** Momo Inc : up 2.0%
Gains on upbeat Q3 revenue forecast
** Papa John's International Ltd : up 6.9%
Up on CEO appointment
** Xerox Holdings Corp : down 2.1%
Drops as JPM downgrades on printing business headwinds
** Johnson & Johnson : up 1.9%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 6.5%
** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 14.2%
** Endo International Plc : down 7.2%
All eyes on upcoming Ohio case after J&J's Oklahoma opioid ruling
** Cree Inc : up 0.5%
JP Morgan moves off bearish stance on valuation
** Ossen Innovation Co : up 39.4%
Up on higher H1 profit
** Caleres Inc : up 24.2%
Famous Footwear puts Caleres on track for best day in nearly three years
** T-Mobile US Inc : down 1.0%
** Verizon Communications Inc : up 1.0%
Oppenheimer downgrades T-Mobile ahead of deal with Sprint, upgrades Verizon
** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : down 6.2%
Falls after BofA Merrill downgrade
** BOS Better Online Solutions : down 7.7%
Falls as Q2 net profit drops
** Digital Ally Inc : up 75.0%
Rises on patent for breathalyzer tech
** Barrick Gold Corp : up 2.2%
** Newmont Gold Corp : up 2.9%
** Harmony Gold mining Co Ltd : up 5.8%
** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : up 4.2%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : up 4.3%
** Yamana Gold Inc : up 4.3%
** Alamos Gold Inc : up 4.4%
** Gold Fields Ltd : up 1.5%
Gold miners rise on U.S.-China trade concerns
** LAIX Inc : down 17.0%
Tumbles on CFO exit, CEO comments
** Genesco Inc : up 7.6%
Genesco rises as Susquehanna becomes lone bull
** Manitowoc Co Inc : down 7.8%
Falls as UBS joins other brokerages in cutting PT
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.07%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.44%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.51%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.84%
|
Financial
|
|
down 1.04%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.41%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.50%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.43%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.05%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.20%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.36%
