U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Altria, Philip Morris, J&J, Gold miners, Tencent Music



Wall Street treaded water on Tuesday, as a drop in financials and renewed concerns about a U.S. recession offset early optimism about hopes of a resolution to the protracted trade war with China.

Zynga: Wedbush says company's titles have potential to drive 'significant' upside to expectations



** GTT Communications : down 10.5%

Down after CFO steps down



** Altria Group Inc : down 2.7%

** Philip Morris International Inc : down 6.8%

Altria pares gains after report says no premium seen in potential Phillip Morris deal



** Copa Holdings : up 1.6%

Rises after Evercore upgrades to outperform



** Myers Industries : up 7.2%

Rises on Cowen upgrade after Tuffy deal



** Net Element : up 12.5%

Surges on strong forecast for international transaction unit



** Bilibili Inc : down 3.4%

Rises on upbeat Q2 revenue



** Tencent Music Entertainment Group : down 6.7%

Tencent Music slips after report of being probed by Chinese antitrust authority



** J.M. Smucker Co : down 9.3%

Drops on Q1 results miss, forecast cut



** Ibio Inc : up 11.4%

Soars on deal to expand into China



** Momo Inc : up 2.0%

Gains on upbeat Q3 revenue forecast



** Papa John's International Ltd : up 6.9%

Up on CEO appointment



** Xerox Holdings Corp : down 2.1%

Drops as JPM downgrades on printing business headwinds



** Johnson & Johnson : up 1.9%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 6.5%

** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 14.2%

** Endo International Plc : down 7.2%

All eyes on upcoming Ohio case after J&J's Oklahoma opioid ruling



** Cree Inc : up 0.5%

JP Morgan moves off bearish stance on valuation



** Ossen Innovation Co : up 39.4%

Up on higher H1 profit



** Caleres Inc : up 24.2%

Famous Footwear puts Caleres on track for best day in nearly three years



** T-Mobile US Inc : down 1.0%

** Verizon Communications Inc : up 1.0%

Oppenheimer downgrades T-Mobile ahead of deal with Sprint, upgrades Verizon



** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : down 6.2%

Falls after BofA Merrill downgrade



** BOS Better Online Solutions : down 7.7%

Falls as Q2 net profit drops



** Digital Ally Inc : up 75.0%

Rises on patent for breathalyzer tech



** Barrick Gold Corp : up 2.2%

** Newmont Gold Corp : up 2.9%

** Harmony Gold mining Co Ltd : up 5.8%

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : up 4.2%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : up 4.3%

** Yamana Gold Inc : up 4.3%

** Alamos Gold Inc : up 4.4%

** Gold Fields Ltd : up 1.5%

Gold miners rise on U.S.-China trade concerns



** LAIX Inc : down 17.0%

Tumbles on CFO exit, CEO comments



** Genesco Inc : up 7.6%

Genesco rises as Susquehanna becomes lone bull



** Manitowoc Co Inc : down 7.8%

Falls as UBS joins other brokerages in cutting PT



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.07% Consumer Discretionary down 0.44% Consumer Staples down 0.51% Energy down 0.84% Financial down 1.04% Health down 0.41% Industrial down 0.50% Information Technology down 0.43% Materials up 0.05% Real Estate up 0.20% Utilities up 0.36%