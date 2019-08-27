Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Altria, Philip Morris, J&J, gold miners, Activision Blizzard

Wall Street slipped on Tuesday hurt by a fall in financial stocks, while revived worries about a U.S. recession overshadowed early optimism of a resolution to the prolonged trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.





** Zynga : up 2.3%

** Peer Glu Mobile Inc < GLUU.O>: up 2.9%

** Activision Blizzard : up 4.4%

** Electronic Arts : up 0.8%

** Take-Two Interactive : up 0.1%

Zynga: Wedbush says co's titles have potential to drive 'significant' upside to expectations



** GTT Communications : down 10.2%

Down after CFO steps down



** Altria Group Inc : down 3.0%

** Philip Morris International Inc : down 6.9%

Altria pares gains after report says no premium seen in potential Phillip Morris deal



** Copa Holdings : up 1.6%

Rises after Evercore upgrades to outperform



** Myers Industries : up 7.1%

Rises on Cowen upgrade after Tuffy deal



** Net Element : up 10.9%

Surges on strong forecast for international transaction unit



** Tencent Music Entertainment Group : down 5.9%

Tencent Music slips after report of being probed by Chinese antitrust authority



** J.M. Smucker Co : down 7.6%

Drops on Q1 results miss, forecast cut



** Ibio Inc : up 13.8%

Ibio soars on deal to expand into China



** Momo Inc : up 2.8%

Gains on upbeat Q3 revenue forecast



** Papa John's International Ltd : up 7.6%

Up on CEO appointment



** Xerox Holdings Corp : down 1.7%

Drops as JPM downgrades on printing business headwinds



** Johnson & Johnson : up 2.0%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 8.0%

** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 14.7%

** Endo International Plc : down 8.1%

All eyes on upcoming Ohio case after J&J's Oklahoma opioid ruling



** Cree Inc : up 1.7%

JP Morgan moves off bearish stance on valuation



** Ossen Innovation Co : up 38.9%

Up on higher H1 profit



** Caleres Inc : up 26.0%

Famous Footwear puts Caleres on track for best day in nearly three years



** T-Mobile US Inc : down 0.7%

** Verizon Communications Inc : up 1.4%

Oppenheimer downgrades T-Mobile ahead of deal with Sprint, upgrades Verizon



** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : down 6.5%

Falls after BofA Merrill downgrade



** BOS Better Online Solutions : down 7.7%

Falls as Q2 net profit drops



** Digital Ally Inc : up 75.0%

Rises on patent for breathalyzer tech



** Barrick Gold Corp : up 2.3%

** Newmont Gold Corp : up 3.2%

** Harmony Gold mining Co Ltd : up 4.8%

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : up 3.8%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : up 4.0%

** Yamana Gold Inc : up 3.8%

** Alamos Gold Inc : up 3.1%

** Gold Fields Ltd : up 0.6%

Gold miners rise on U.S.-China trade concerns



** LAIX Inc : down 20.0%

Tumbles on CFO exit, CEO comments



** Genesco Inc : up 7.9%

Genesco rises as Susquehanna becomes lone bull



** Manitowoc Co Inc : down 6.7%

Falls as UBS joins other brokerages in cutting PT



** SilverSun Technologies Inc : up 49.1%

SilverSun soars on sale of unit for quarter of its annual revenue



** Tiffany & Co : down 0.1%

** Signet Jewelers : down 6.3%

Signet Jewelers slumps after analyst slashes PT due to tariffs; Tiffany results on deck



** Activision Blizzard Inc : up 4.4%

Activision Blizzard: Wows investors with 'WoW Classic' launch



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.29%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.30%

Consumer Staples

down 0.10%

Energy

down 0.51%

Financial

down 0.70%

Health

down 0.26%

Industrial

down 0.27%

Information Technology

down 0.08%

Materials

up 0.16%

Real Estate

up 0.47%

Utilities

up 0.67%





