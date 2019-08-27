Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Altria, Philip Morris, J&J, gold miners, Activision Blizzard
Wall Street slipped on Tuesday hurt by a fall in financial stocks, while revived worries about a U.S. recession overshadowed early optimism of a resolution to the prolonged trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
** Zynga : up 2.3%
** Peer Glu Mobile Inc < GLUU.O>: up 2.9%
** Activision Blizzard : up 4.4%
** Electronic Arts : up 0.8%
** Take-Two Interactive : up 0.1%
Zynga: Wedbush says co's titles have potential to drive 'significant' upside to expectations
** GTT Communications : down 10.2%
Down after CFO steps down
** Altria Group Inc : down 3.0%
** Philip Morris International Inc : down 6.9%
Altria pares gains after report says no premium seen in potential Phillip Morris deal
** Copa Holdings : up 1.6%
Rises after Evercore upgrades to outperform
** Myers Industries : up 7.1%
Rises on Cowen upgrade after Tuffy deal
** Net Element : up 10.9%
Surges on strong forecast for international transaction unit
** Tencent Music Entertainment Group : down 5.9%
Tencent Music slips after report of being probed by Chinese antitrust authority
** J.M. Smucker Co : down 7.6%
Drops on Q1 results miss, forecast cut
** Ibio Inc : up 13.8%
Ibio soars on deal to expand into China
** Momo Inc : up 2.8%
Gains on upbeat Q3 revenue forecast
** Papa John's International Ltd : up 7.6%
Up on CEO appointment
** Xerox Holdings Corp : down 1.7%
Drops as JPM downgrades on printing business headwinds
** Johnson & Johnson : up 2.0%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 8.0%
** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 14.7%
** Endo International Plc : down 8.1%
All eyes on upcoming Ohio case after J&J's Oklahoma opioid ruling
** Cree Inc : up 1.7%
JP Morgan moves off bearish stance on valuation
** Ossen Innovation Co : up 38.9%
Up on higher H1 profit
** Caleres Inc : up 26.0%
Famous Footwear puts Caleres on track for best day in nearly three years
** T-Mobile US Inc : down 0.7%
** Verizon Communications Inc : up 1.4%
Oppenheimer downgrades T-Mobile ahead of deal with Sprint, upgrades Verizon
** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : down 6.5%
Falls after BofA Merrill downgrade
** BOS Better Online Solutions : down 7.7%
Falls as Q2 net profit drops
** Digital Ally Inc : up 75.0%
Rises on patent for breathalyzer tech
** Barrick Gold Corp : up 2.3%
** Newmont Gold Corp : up 3.2%
** Harmony Gold mining Co Ltd : up 4.8%
** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : up 3.8%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : up 4.0%
** Yamana Gold Inc : up 3.8%
** Alamos Gold Inc : up 3.1%
** Gold Fields Ltd : up 0.6%
Gold miners rise on U.S.-China trade concerns
** LAIX Inc : down 20.0%
Tumbles on CFO exit, CEO comments
** Genesco Inc : up 7.9%
Genesco rises as Susquehanna becomes lone bull
** Manitowoc Co Inc : down 6.7%
Falls as UBS joins other brokerages in cutting PT
** SilverSun Technologies Inc : up 49.1%
SilverSun soars on sale of unit for quarter of its annual revenue
** Tiffany & Co : down 0.1%
** Signet Jewelers : down 6.3%
Signet Jewelers slumps after analyst slashes PT due to tariffs; Tiffany results on deck
** Activision Blizzard Inc : up 4.4%
Activision Blizzard: Wows investors with 'WoW Classic' launch
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.29%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.30%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.10%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.51%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.70%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.26%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.27%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.08%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.16%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.47%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.67%
