U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Starbucks, Twitter, AbbVie

U.S. stocks inched closer to record levels on Friday, boosted by robust earnings from Google-owner Alphabet and Intel, and data that showed the domestic economy slowed lesser than expected in the second quarter.
Alphabet Inc: Surges on Q2 results pushed by ads; brokerages raise PT
** Amazon.com Inc : down 1.8%
Falls on Q2 profit miss
** Intel Corp : up 1.4%
Up on Q3 forecast, FY rev outlook raise
** Starbucks Corp : up 6.5%
Street View: Robust growth delivers hot qtr for Starbucks Corp
** Carbonite Inc : down 25.8%
Falls on weak revenue outlook, CEO exit
** Raytheon Co : down 0.2%
Street View: Raytheon fires back in Q2
** Smith Micro Software : up 27.2%
Set to hit a 4-year high on Q2 beat
** Vector Group Ltd : up 14.9%
Jumps as co to join S&P SmallCap 600
** Twitter Inc : up 9.1%
Twitter Inc: Surges on Q2 revenue beat
** eHealth Inc : up 20.1%
Set for record high as Q2 results lift investor confidence
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 18.5%
Up after co fires CEO
** Verastem Inc : up 7.1%
Surges on deal with France'sSanofi to commercialize cancer drug
** Neuralstem Inc : down 37.4%
Slumps on upsized stock-and-warrants offering
** Valero Energy Corp : up 0.9%
Valero set up well for IMO 2020 regulations
** AbbVie Inc : up 2.7%
Up on Q2 sales beat, 2019 profit forecast raise
** Mohawk Industries Inc : down 13.6%
Set to snap 3-day winning streak on Q2 sales miss
** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 8.5%
Falls after co trims 2019 production outlook
** Citigroup Inc : up 1.0%
** Bank of America Corp : up 0.8%
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 0.7%
KBW sees brighter future for Citigroup, BofA, Goldman after rate cut
** Fiserv Inc : up 6.9%
Rises on profit beat, SunTrust says "buy" as FDC deal close nears
** McDonald's Corp : up 0.8%
Good Time for a great taste of McDonald's as Q2 U.S same-store sales beats
** Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc : up 23.7%
Set for best day on $825-mln takeover offer
** RYB Education Inc : down 4.5%
RYB Education set to hit record low on report of teacher's arrest
** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : down 10.4%
Burns rubber after disappointing results, outlook
** Charter Communciations Inc : down 5.0%
Stumbles on big losses in wireline, video customers
** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 1.2%
Rises after WSJ says ex-boss could be mediator with Icahn
** Match Group Inc : down 2.3%
Falls on brokerage downgrade, PT cut
** Health Insurance Innovations Inc: up 8.7%
Up on exploring potential sale, among other alternatives
** MGM Resorts International : up 7.3%
No bluff: MGM Resorts wins lottery with strong cost cutting plans
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 3.03%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.07%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.44%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.02%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.15%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.25%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.01%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.63%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.44%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.03%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.03%
