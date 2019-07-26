Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Starbucks, Twitter, AbbVie

By Reuters

U.S. stocks inched closer to record levels on Friday, boosted by robust earnings from Google-owner Alphabet and Intel, and data that showed the domestic economy slowed lesser than expected in the second quarter.

Alphabet Inc: Surges on Q2 results pushed by ads; brokerages raise PT



** Amazon.com Inc : down 1.8%

Falls on Q2 profit miss



** Intel Corp : up 1.4%

Up on Q3 forecast, FY rev outlook raise

** Starbucks Corp : up 6.5%

Street View: Robust growth delivers hot qtr for Starbucks Corp



** Carbonite Inc : down 25.8%

Falls on weak revenue outlook, CEO exit



** Raytheon Co : down 0.2%

Street View: Raytheon fires back in Q2



** Smith Micro Software : up 27.2%

Set to hit a 4-year high on Q2 beat



** Vector Group Ltd : up 14.9%

Jumps as co to join S&P SmallCap 600



** Twitter Inc : up 9.1%

Twitter Inc: Surges on Q2 revenue beat



** eHealth Inc : up 20.1%

Set for record high as Q2 results lift investor confidence



** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 18.5%

Up after co fires CEO



** Verastem Inc : up 7.1%

Surges on deal with France'sSanofi to commercialize cancer drug



** Neuralstem Inc : down 37.4%

Slumps on upsized stock-and-warrants offering



** Valero Energy Corp : up 0.9%

Valero set up well for IMO 2020 regulations



** Carbonite Inc : down 25.8%

Plunges as product challenges call for reduced outlook



** AbbVie Inc : up 2.7%

Up on Q2 sales beat, 2019 profit forecast raise



** Mohawk Industries Inc : down 13.6%

Set to snap 3-day winning streak on Q2 sales miss



** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 8.5%

Falls after co trims 2019 production outlook



** Citigroup Inc : up 1.0%

** Bank of America Corp : up 0.8%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 0.7%

KBW sees brighter future for Citigroup, BofA, Goldman after rate cut



** Fiserv Inc : up 6.9%

Rises on profit beat, SunTrust says "buy" as FDC deal close nears



** McDonald's Corp : up 0.8%

Good Time for a great taste of McDonald's as Q2 U.S same-store sales beats



** Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc : up 23.7%

Set for best day on $825-mln takeover offer



** RYB Education Inc : down 4.5%

RYB Education set to hit record low on report of teacher's arrest



** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : down 10.4%

Burns rubber after disappointing results, outlook



** Charter Communciations Inc : down 5.0%

Stumbles on big losses in wireline, video customers



** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 1.2%

Rises after WSJ says ex-boss could be mediator with Icahn



** Match Group Inc : down 2.3%

Falls on brokerage downgrade, PT cut



** Health Insurance Innovations Inc: up 8.7%

Up on exploring potential sale, among other alternatives



** MGM Resorts International : up 7.3%

No bluff: MGM Resorts wins lottery with strong cost cutting plans



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 3.03%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.07%

Consumer Staples

up 0.44%

Energy

down 0.02%

Financial

up 0.15%

Health

up 0.25%

Industrial

up 0.01%

Information Technology

up 0.63%

Materials

down 0.44%

Real Estate

down 0.03%

Utilities

down 0.03%





