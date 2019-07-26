Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Starbucks, AbbVie, MGM Resorts, Mattel

By Reuters

Reuters


Robust earnings from Google-parent Alphabet and Twitter took the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Friday, with support from data that showed the domestic economy slowed lesser than expected in the second quarter.

** Fortive Corp , down 5%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Globalscape Inc , up 26.1%

** Enova International Inc , up 14.6%

** Vector Group Ltd , up 14.4%



The top NYSE percentage losers:

** Comfort Systems USA Inc , down 16%

** Mohawk Industries Inc , down 15.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Smith Micro Software Inc , up 40.6%

** Solid Biosciencs , up 36.6%

** Harvard Bioscience Inc , up 36.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Neuralstem Inc , down 36.8%

** Merit Medical Systems Inc , down 27.1%

** Carbonite Inc , down 23.7%







** Alphabet Inc : up 10.0%

Surges on Q2 results pushed by ads; brokerages raise PT



** Amazon.com Inc : down 1.7%

Falls on Q2 profit miss



** Intel Corp : down 0.7%

Up on Q3 forecast, FY rev outlook raise

** Starbucks Corp : up 7.4%

Street View: Robust growth delivers hot qtr for Starbucks Corp



** Smith Micro Software : up 40.6%

Set to hit a 4-year high on Q2 beat



** Vector Group Ltd : up 14.4%

Jumps as co to join S&P SmallCap 600



** Twitter Inc : up 8.9%

Twitter Inc: Surges on Q2 revenue beat



** eHealth Inc : up 25.4%

Set for record high as Q2 results lift investor confidence



** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 11.3%

Up after co fires CEO



** Verastem Inc : up 11.5%

Surges on deal with France'sSanofi to commercialize cancer drug



** Neuralstem Inc : down 36.8%

Slumps on upsized stock-and-warrants offering



** Valero Energy Corp : up 1.5%

Valero set up well for IMO 2020 regulations



** Carbonite Inc : down 23.7%

Plunges as product challenges call for reduced outlook



** AbbVie Inc : up 2.0%

AbbVie top-seller Humira sales growth set to slow for second straight year



** Mohawk Industries Inc : down 15.5%

Set to snap 3-day winning streak on Q2 sales miss



** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 11.4%

at near 3-1/2 year low on 2019 production outlook cut



** Citigroup Inc : up 1.1%

** Bank of America Corp : up 1.5%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 0.4%

KBW sees brighter future for Citigroup, BofA, Goldman after rate cut



** Fiserv Inc : up 7.0%

Rises on profit beat, SunTrust says "buy" as FDC deal close nears



** McDonald's Corp : up 0.3%

Good Time for a great taste of McDonald's as Q2 U.S same-store sales beats



** Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc : up 23.6%

Set for best day on $825-mln takeover offer



** RYB Education Inc : down 3.5%

RYB Education set to hit record low on report of teacher's arrest



** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : down 6.1%

Burns rubber after disappointing results, outlook



** Charter Communciations Inc : down 2.6%

Stumbles on big losses in wireline, video customers



** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 1.2%

Rises after WSJ says ex-boss could be mediator with Icahn



** Match Group Inc : down 0.2%

Falls on brokerage downgrade, PT cut



** Health Insurance Innovations Inc: up 5.2%

Up on exploring potential sale, among other alternatives



** MGM Resorts International : up 4.9%

No bluff: MGM Resorts wins lottery with strong cost cutting plans



** Sleep Number Corp : up 18.1%

Hits record high on upbeat profit forecast



** Universal Health Services Inc : up 9.2%

Hits record high on Q2 sales, profit beat



** Merit Medical Systems Inc : down 27.1%

Plunges on Q2 earnings miss



** Fortive Corp : down 5.0%

Set for worst day in 1-1/2 years on FY profit cut



** World Fuel Services : up 8.4%

Rises on Q2 profit beat



** Sprint Corp : up 7.1%

** T-Mobile US Inc : up 4.9%

Sprint and T-Mobile add to gains after DoJ approves deal



** SVB Financial Group : up 4.3%

Rises on profit beat; J.P.Morgan hikes PT



** Mattel Inc : up 12.3%

Surges after 'Toy Story' delivers higher revenue



** Comfort Systems USA : down 16.0%

Comfort Systems USA set for its worst day in 18 yrs on Q2 earnings miss



** DMC Global Inc : down 16.4%

Plunges after cutting FY19 forecasts



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 3.14%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.01%

Consumer Staples

up 1.13%

Energy

down 0.53%

Financial

up 0.74%

Health

up 0.31%

Industrial

down 0.19%

Information Technology

up 0.49%

Materials

down 0.04%

Real Estate

down 0.02%

Utilities

up 0.49%





