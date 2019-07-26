U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Starbucks, AbbVie, MGM Resorts, Mattel

Reuters
Robust earnings from Google-parent Alphabet and Twitter took the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Friday, with support from data that showed the domestic economy slowed lesser than expected in the second quarter.
** Fortive Corp , down 5%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Globalscape Inc , up 26.1%
** Enova International Inc , up 14.6%
** Vector Group Ltd , up 14.4%
The top NYSE percentage losers:
** Comfort Systems USA Inc , down 16%
** Mohawk Industries Inc , down 15.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Smith Micro Software Inc , up 40.6%
** Solid Biosciencs , up 36.6%
** Harvard Bioscience Inc , up 36.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Neuralstem Inc , down 36.8%
** Merit Medical Systems Inc , down 27.1%
** Carbonite Inc , down 23.7%
** Alphabet Inc : up 10.0%
Surges on Q2 results pushed by ads; brokerages raise PT
** Amazon.com Inc : down 1.7%
Falls on Q2 profit miss
** Intel Corp : down 0.7%
Up on Q3 forecast, FY rev outlook raise
** Starbucks Corp : up 7.4%
Street View: Robust growth delivers hot qtr for Starbucks Corp
** Smith Micro Software : up 40.6%
Set to hit a 4-year high on Q2 beat
** Vector Group Ltd : up 14.4%
Jumps as co to join S&P SmallCap 600
** Twitter Inc : up 8.9%
Twitter Inc: Surges on Q2 revenue beat
** eHealth Inc : up 25.4%
Set for record high as Q2 results lift investor confidence
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 11.3%
Up after co fires CEO
** Verastem Inc : up 11.5%
Surges on deal with France'sSanofi to commercialize cancer drug
** Neuralstem Inc : down 36.8%
Slumps on upsized stock-and-warrants offering
** Valero Energy Corp : up 1.5%
Valero set up well for IMO 2020 regulations
** Carbonite Inc : down 23.7%
Plunges as product challenges call for reduced outlook
** AbbVie Inc : up 2.0%
AbbVie top-seller Humira sales growth set to slow for second straight year
** Mohawk Industries Inc : down 15.5%
Set to snap 3-day winning streak on Q2 sales miss
** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 11.4%
at near 3-1/2 year low on 2019 production outlook cut
** Citigroup Inc : up 1.1%
** Bank of America Corp : up 1.5%
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 0.4%
KBW sees brighter future for Citigroup, BofA, Goldman after rate cut
** Fiserv Inc : up 7.0%
Rises on profit beat, SunTrust says "buy" as FDC deal close nears
** McDonald's Corp : up 0.3%
Good Time for a great taste of McDonald's as Q2 U.S same-store sales beats
** Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc : up 23.6%
Set for best day on $825-mln takeover offer
** RYB Education Inc : down 3.5%
RYB Education set to hit record low on report of teacher's arrest
** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : down 6.1%
Burns rubber after disappointing results, outlook
** Charter Communciations Inc : down 2.6%
Stumbles on big losses in wireline, video customers
** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 1.2%
Rises after WSJ says ex-boss could be mediator with Icahn
** Match Group Inc : down 0.2%
Falls on brokerage downgrade, PT cut
** Health Insurance Innovations Inc: up 5.2%
Up on exploring potential sale, among other alternatives
** MGM Resorts International : up 4.9%
No bluff: MGM Resorts wins lottery with strong cost cutting plans
** Sleep Number Corp : up 18.1%
Hits record high on upbeat profit forecast
** Universal Health Services Inc : up 9.2%
Hits record high on Q2 sales, profit beat
** Merit Medical Systems Inc : down 27.1%
Plunges on Q2 earnings miss
** Fortive Corp : down 5.0%
Set for worst day in 1-1/2 years on FY profit cut
** World Fuel Services : up 8.4%
Rises on Q2 profit beat
** Sprint Corp : up 7.1%
** T-Mobile US Inc : up 4.9%
Sprint and T-Mobile add to gains after DoJ approves deal
** SVB Financial Group : up 4.3%
Rises on profit beat; J.P.Morgan hikes PT
** Mattel Inc : up 12.3%
Surges after 'Toy Story' delivers higher revenue
** Comfort Systems USA : down 16.0%
Comfort Systems USA set for its worst day in 18 yrs on Q2 earnings miss
** DMC Global Inc : down 16.4%
Plunges after cutting FY19 forecasts
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
