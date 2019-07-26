U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Starbucks, Abbvie

Reuters
At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.09% at 27,164.92. The S&P 500 was up 0.58% at 3,021.04 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.00% at 8,320.746.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Alphabet Inc C , up 10.8%
** Alphabet Inc A , up 10.5%
** Twitter Inc , up 10%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Mohawk Industries Inc , down 13.6%
** Cabot Oil Gas Corp , down 10.9%
** Fortive Corp , down 4.5%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** GlobalSCAPE Inc , up 29.5%
** Vector Group Ltd , up 14.6%
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 14.4%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Comfort Systems Usa Inc , down 15.8%
** Mohawk Industries Inc , down 13.6%
** Deckers Outdoor Corp , down 12.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Solid Biosciences Inc , up 37%
** Smith Micro Software Inc , up 35.9%
** Harvard Bioscience Inc , up 31.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Neuralstem Inc , down 37.6%
** Merit Medical Systems Inc , down 27.5%
** Carbonite Inc , down 24.6%
** Alphabet Inc : up 10.5%
Alphabet Inc: Surges on Q2 results pushed by ads; brokerages raise PT
** Amazon.com Inc : down 1.7%
Falls on Q2 profit miss
** Starbucks Corp : up 7.2%
Street View: Robust growth delivers hot qtr for Starbucks Corp
** Smith Micro Software : up 35.9%
Set to hit a 4-year high on Q2 beat
** Vector Group Ltd : up 14.6%
Jumps as co to join S&P SmallCap 600
** Twitter Inc : up 10.0%
Twitter Inc: Surges on Q2 revenue beat
** eHealth Inc : up 23.4%
Set for record high as Q2 results lift investor confidence
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 14.4%
Up after co fires CEO
** Verastem Inc : up 9.5%
Surges on deal with France'sSanofi to commercialize cancer drug
** Neuralstem Inc : down 37.6%
Slumps on upsized stock-and-warrants offering
** Carbonite Inc : down 24.6%
Plunges as product challenges call for reduced outlook
** AbbVie Inc : up 2.0%
Up on Q2 sales beat, 2019 profit forecast raise
** Mohawk Industries Inc : down 13.6%
Set to snap 3-day winning streak on Q2 sales miss
** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 10.9%
at near 3-1/2 year low on 2019 production outlook cut
** Fiserv Inc : up 7.4%
Rises on profit beat, SunTrust says "buy" as FDC deal close nears
** Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc : up 23.3%
Set for best day on $825-mln takeover offer
** RYB Education Inc : down 4.3%
REFILE-RYB Education set to hit record low on report of teacher's arrest
** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : down 7.8%
Burns rubber after disappointing results, outlook
** Charter Communciations Inc : down 3.5%
Stumbles on big losses in wireline, video customers
** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 1.0%
Rises after WSJ says ex-boss could be mediator with Icahn
** Health Insurance Innovations Inc : up 5.9%
Up on exploring potential sale, among other alternatives
** MGM Resorts International : up 4.6%
No bluff: MGM Resorts wins lottery with strong cost cutting plans
** Sleep Number Corp : up 16.0%
Hits record high on upbeat profit forecast
** Universal Health Services Inc : up 8.2%
Hits record high on Q2 sales, profit beat
** Merit Medical Systems Inc : down 27.5%
Plunges on Q2 earnings miss
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 3.08%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
flat
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.89%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.51%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.66%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.17%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.15%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.53%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.27%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.13%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.63%
