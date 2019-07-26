Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Starbucks, Abbvie

By Reuters

Reuters


At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.09% at 27,164.92. The S&P 500 was up 0.58% at 3,021.04 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.00% at 8,320.746.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Alphabet Inc C , up 10.8%

** Alphabet Inc A , up 10.5%

** Twitter Inc , up 10%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Mohawk Industries Inc , down 13.6%

** Cabot Oil Gas Corp , down 10.9%

** Fortive Corp , down 4.5%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** GlobalSCAPE Inc , up 29.5%

** Vector Group Ltd , up 14.6%

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 14.4%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Comfort Systems Usa Inc , down 15.8%

** Mohawk Industries Inc , down 13.6%

** Deckers Outdoor Corp , down 12.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Solid Biosciences Inc , up 37%

** Smith Micro Software Inc , up 35.9%

** Harvard Bioscience Inc , up 31.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Neuralstem Inc , down 37.6%

** Merit Medical Systems Inc , down 27.5%

** Carbonite Inc , down 24.6%







** Alphabet Inc : up 10.5%

Alphabet Inc: Surges on Q2 results pushed by ads; brokerages raise PT



** Amazon.com Inc : down 1.7%

Falls on Q2 profit miss

** Starbucks Corp : up 7.2%

Street View: Robust growth delivers hot qtr for Starbucks Corp



** Smith Micro Software : up 35.9%

Set to hit a 4-year high on Q2 beat



** Vector Group Ltd : up 14.6%

Jumps as co to join S&P SmallCap 600



** Twitter Inc : up 10.0%

Twitter Inc: Surges on Q2 revenue beat



** eHealth Inc : up 23.4%

Set for record high as Q2 results lift investor confidence



** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 14.4%

Up after co fires CEO



** Verastem Inc : up 9.5%

Surges on deal with France'sSanofi to commercialize cancer drug



** Neuralstem Inc : down 37.6%

Slumps on upsized stock-and-warrants offering



** Carbonite Inc : down 24.6%

Plunges as product challenges call for reduced outlook



** AbbVie Inc : up 2.0%

Up on Q2 sales beat, 2019 profit forecast raise



** Mohawk Industries Inc : down 13.6%

Set to snap 3-day winning streak on Q2 sales miss



** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 10.9%

at near 3-1/2 year low on 2019 production outlook cut



** Fiserv Inc : up 7.4%

Rises on profit beat, SunTrust says "buy" as FDC deal close nears



** Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc : up 23.3%

Set for best day on $825-mln takeover offer



** RYB Education Inc : down 4.3%

REFILE-RYB Education set to hit record low on report of teacher's arrest



** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : down 7.8%

Burns rubber after disappointing results, outlook



** Charter Communciations Inc : down 3.5%

Stumbles on big losses in wireline, video customers



** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 1.0%

Rises after WSJ says ex-boss could be mediator with Icahn



** Health Insurance Innovations Inc : up 5.9%

Up on exploring potential sale, among other alternatives



** MGM Resorts International : up 4.6%

No bluff: MGM Resorts wins lottery with strong cost cutting plans



** Sleep Number Corp : up 16.0%

Hits record high on upbeat profit forecast



** Universal Health Services Inc : up 8.2%

Hits record high on Q2 sales, profit beat



** Merit Medical Systems Inc : down 27.5%

Plunges on Q2 earnings miss



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 3.08%

Consumer Discretionary

flat

Consumer Staples

up 0.89%

Energy

down 0.51%

Financial

up 0.66%

Health

up 0.17%

Industrial

down 0.15%

Information Technology

up 0.53%

Materials

down 0.27%

Real Estate

down 0.13%

Utilities

up 0.63%





