U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Intel, Amazon, Starbucks, Carbonite Inc, Twitter

Robust earnings from Google-owner Alphabet and Intel lifted U.S. stock index futures on Friday, as investors await data that is widely expected to show that the domestic economy grew at its slowest pace in over two years in the second quarter.
** Twitter Inc : up 2.1% premarket
Twitter revenue beats, sees rise in daily users viewing ads
** Alphabet Inc : up 8.3% premarket
Alphabet Inc: Surges on Q2 results pushed by ads; brokerages raise PT
** Amazon.com Inc : down 1.5% premarket
Street View: Amazon's growth push will ship it ahead of competition
** Intel Corp : up 4.3% premarket
Street View: Intel, Apple deal "best case" for company, but competitive challenges loom
** Starbucks Corp : up 5.9% premarket
Street View: Robust growth delivers hot qtr for Starbucks Corp
** Carbonite Inc : down 20.5% premarket
Falls on weak revenue outlook, CEO exit
** Smith Micro Software : up 26.1% premarket
Set to hit a 4-year high on Q2 beat
** Vector Group Ltd : up 10.5% premarket
Jumps as co to join S&P SmallCap 600
** Lear Corp : down 3.3% premarket
Drops as slowdown in auto industry hits outlook
** eHealth Inc : up 15.1% premarket
Set for record high as Q2 results lift investor confidence
** CannTrust : up 15.4% premarket
Up after co fires CEO
