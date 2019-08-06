U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Allakos, Cardinal Health, Mosaic

Reuters
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, soothing concerns that currencies would be the latest weapon in the long-drawn trade war, a day after Wall Street suffered their sharpest one-day percentage drops of the year.
Northrop Grumman and L3Harris are Morgan Stanley's preferred plays in defense
** National CineMedia < NCMI.O>: down 0.7%
Falls after missing Q2 revenue
** LendingClub : down 5.9%
Slips ahead of results
** Cabot Corp : down 6.0%
Falls on weak profit outlook
** Legg Mason Inc : up 2.5%
Credit Suisse raises PT on valuation
** Livexlive Media : down 3.1%
Down after revenue falls short of estimates
** Adient Plc : up 26.9%
On track for best day ever after profit beat
** Endo : down 18.9%
** Teva : down 8.9%
** Mallinckrodt : down 10.6%
** Amneal : down 2.6%
Shares sink as opioid worries cloud Q2 beat
** McKesson Corp : down 6.3%
AmerisourceBergen : down 6.4%
Cardinal Health : down 7.0%
Drug distributors drop on report of $10 bln settlement over opioids
** Apple : up 1.8%
Rebounds after recent selloff; China in focus
** Energizer Holdings : down 12.4%
Falls on lower profit, sales outlook cut
** Mallinckrodt : down 10.6%
Sinks as litigation woes, worries about Acthar sales hit stock
** Pitney Bowes Inc : up 18.0%
Jumps on better-than-expected Q2 profit
** Mosaic : down 13.1%
Slumps on FY EPS outlook cut, profit miss
** Care.com : down 24.1%
Plunges after announced CEO search, revenue forecast cut
** eHealth : up 3.2%
"Growth story shielded from market turbulence" says CS, hikes PT
** KLA Corp : up 6.3%
Up after strong Q4, PT raises
** WPX Energy : up 9.9%
Rises after profit beat, output forecast raise
** Louisiana-Pacific Corp : down 8.7%
Surges on Q2 results beat
** Shutterstock : down 6.9%
Falls after 2019 revenue forecast cut
** EverQuote : up 48.9%
Soars on earnings beat, guidance hike
** Avis : down 1.2%
Avis Budget Group Inc: Drops after weak outlook
** Chesapeake Energy : down 11.2%
Dives to 20-yr low on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss
** FireEye : down 0.8%
Up as Instinet initiates with 'buy'
** LGI Homes Inc : up 9.3%
** Lennar Corp : up 1.1%
** KB Home : up 0.6%
** Toll Brothers Inc : up 0.6%
** D.R. Horton Inc : up 0.5%
Lower interest rates boost demand, lift sector
** Axos Financial Inc : up 3.0%
Rises on share buyback plan
** Aurora Cannabis : up 6.1%
Rises on higher prelim Q4 revenue
** SeaWorld Entertainment : down 1.0%
Falls on Q2 revenue miss
** TransDigm : up 13.5%
Hits record high on biggest profit beat in 2 yrs
** Marriott : down 1.3%
Falls as weak business travel drives forecast cut
** Trecora Resources : up 4.4%
Rises on higher quarterly profit
** Insulet : up 19.7%
Hits record high on raised revenue forecast
** Snap Inc : down 1.1%
Dips on planned $1 bln convertible debt deal
** Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc : up 17.9%
Surges on raised 2019 production forecast
** Dean Foods : down 26.9%
Dean Foods turns sour on wider-than-expected Q2 loss
** Blue Apron : down 0.8%
Dips as Q2 sales miss; customers, orders drop
** T2 Biosystems : up 13.8%
Rises as CMS approves add-on payment for diagnostic panel
** NeoPhotonics : up 25.5%
Jumps on Q2 beat, upbeat forecast
** United Technologies Corp : up 1.6%
** Raytheon : up 1.6%
Ackman's Pershing Square exits UTX, ADP investments - source
** Canada Goose ,: up 1.2%
DA Davidson says Canada Goose sell-off overdone
** Shake Shack : up 16.0%
Delivering burgers and top line, six analysts hike PT
** Take-Two Interactive : up 9.7%
Surges on upbeat Q1 revenue, full-year forecast
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 1.11%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.79%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.80%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.65%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.48%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.61%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.03%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.33%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.84%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.89%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.87%
