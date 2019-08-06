Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Allakos, Cardinal Health, Mosaic

By Reuters

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, soothing concerns that currencies would be the latest weapon in the long-drawn trade war, a day after Wall Street suffered their sharpest one-day percentage drops of the year.

Northrop Grumman and L3Harris are Morgan Stanley's preferred plays in defense



** National CineMedia < NCMI.O>: down 0.7%

Falls after missing Q2 revenue



** LendingClub : down 5.9%

Slips ahead of results



** Cabot Corp : down 6.0%

Falls on weak profit outlook



** Legg Mason Inc : up 2.5%

Credit Suisse raises PT on valuation



** Livexlive Media : down 3.1%

Down after revenue falls short of estimates



** Adient Plc : up 26.9%

On track for best day ever after profit beat



** Endo : down 18.9%

** Teva : down 8.9%

** Mallinckrodt : down 10.6%

** Amneal : down 2.6%

Shares sink as opioid worries cloud Q2 beat



** McKesson Corp : down 6.3%

AmerisourceBergen : down 6.4%

Cardinal Health : down 7.0%

Drug distributors drop on report of $10 bln settlement over opioids



** Apple : up 1.8%

Rebounds after recent selloff; China in focus



** Energizer Holdings : down 12.4%

Falls on lower profit, sales outlook cut



** Mallinckrodt : down 10.6%

Sinks as litigation woes, worries about Acthar sales hit stock



** Pitney Bowes Inc : up 18.0%

Jumps on better-than-expected Q2 profit



** Mosaic : down 13.1%

Slumps on FY EPS outlook cut, profit miss



** Care.com : down 24.1%

Plunges after announced CEO search, revenue forecast cut



** eHealth : up 3.2%

"Growth story shielded from market turbulence" says CS, hikes PT



** KLA Corp : up 6.3%

Up after strong Q4, PT raises



** WPX Energy : up 9.9%

Rises after profit beat, output forecast raise



** Louisiana-Pacific Corp : down 8.7%

Surges on Q2 results beat



** Shutterstock : down 6.9%

Falls after 2019 revenue forecast cut



** EverQuote : up 48.9%

Soars on earnings beat, guidance hike



** Avis : down 1.2%

Avis Budget Group Inc: Drops after weak outlook



** Chesapeake Energy : down 11.2%

Dives to 20-yr low on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss



** FireEye : down 0.8%

Up as Instinet initiates with 'buy'



** LGI Homes Inc : up 9.3%

** Lennar Corp : up 1.1%

** KB Home : up 0.6%

** Toll Brothers Inc : up 0.6%

** D.R. Horton Inc : up 0.5%

Lower interest rates boost demand, lift sector



** Axos Financial Inc : up 3.0%

Rises on share buyback plan



** Aurora Cannabis : up 6.1%

Rises on higher prelim Q4 revenue



** SeaWorld Entertainment : down 1.0%

Falls on Q2 revenue miss



** TransDigm : up 13.5%

Hits record high on biggest profit beat in 2 yrs



** Marriott : down 1.3%

Falls as weak business travel drives forecast cut



** Trecora Resources : up 4.4%

Rises on higher quarterly profit



** Insulet : up 19.7%

Hits record high on raised revenue forecast



** Snap Inc : down 1.1%

Dips on planned $1 bln convertible debt deal



** Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc : up 17.9%

Surges on raised 2019 production forecast



** Dean Foods : down 26.9%

Dean Foods turns sour on wider-than-expected Q2 loss



** Aurora Cannabis : up 8.3%

Rises on higher prelim Q4 revenue



** Blue Apron : down 0.8%

Dips as Q2 sales miss; customers, orders drop



** T2 Biosystems : up 13.8%

Rises as CMS approves add-on payment for diagnostic panel



** NeoPhotonics : up 25.5%

Jumps on Q2 beat, upbeat forecast



** United Technologies Corp : up 1.6%

** Raytheon : up 1.6%

Ackman's Pershing Square exits UTX, ADP investments - source



** Canada Goose ,: up 1.2%

DA Davidson says Canada Goose sell-off overdone



** Shake Shack : up 16.0%

Delivering burgers and top line, six analysts hike PT



** Take-Two Interactive : up 9.7%

Surges on upbeat Q1 revenue, full-year forecast



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 1.11%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.79%

Consumer Staples

up 0.80%

Energy

down 0.65%

Financial

up 0.48%

Health

up 0.61%

Industrial

up 1.03%

Information Technology

up 1.33%

Materials

down 0.84%

Real Estate

up 0.89%

Utilities

up 0.87%





