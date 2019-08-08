Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AIG, Kraft Heinz, SharpSpring

By Reuters

Reuters


U.S. stocks surged on Thursday as better-than-expected domestic and Chinese data as well as a firming yuan offered some relief to investors alarmed by a week of blow and counterblow between Beijing and Washington over trade.

Dips after activist investor Litt calls for removal of chairman



** AIG : up 2.8%

Up after smashing quarterly profit estimates: up 2.8%



** McKesson : up 0.8%

** Cardinal Health : up 2.4%

** AmerisourceBergen : up 2.8%

Opioid settlements may cause McKesson, Cardinal Health the most pain



** SharpSpring : up 10.9%

Jumps on Stephens upgrade to "overweight"



** Alcon : up 0.2%

** J&J : up 0.7%

Expect an OK Q2 and focus on the growth drivers



** Recro Pharma : up 10.4%

Jumps on upbeat quarterly results, spin-off plans



** Ceva Inc : up 11.3%

Hits one-year-high on Q2 results beat



** Cardlytics : up 19.7%

Touches life high on narrower-than-expected loss



** Booking Holdings : up 6.9%

Europe rebound sends shares higher as profit beats



** Roper Technologies : up 2.4%

Rises on $1.6 bln acquisition of iPipeline



** Camping World Holdings Inc : down 16.1%

RV maker Camping World tumbles on surprise loss, analysts wary



** G1 Therapeutics : up 27.0%

Gains after FDA grants "breakthrough" status for lung cancer drug



** Gogo : up 14.5%

Rises after Q2 revenue beat



** Magna International : up 3.9%

Up on Q2 beat, better-than-expected outlook



** Lumentum Holdings < LITE.O>: up 7.5%

Set for best day in a year on upbeat Q4 results



** Tenet Healthcare : up 1.3%

Continues to show signs of solid progress - RBC



** Viacom : up 3.7%

Rises after strong Q3, ad rebound



** GTT : down 46.3%

On track for worst day ever on wider-than-expected Q2 loss, rev miss



** Iamgold Corp : down 15.3%

Down on bigger-than-expected loss



** Wabtec : down 4.5%

** General Electric : down 0.3%

Wabtec in reverse as GE departs



** Apyx Medical Corp : up 11.9%

Jumps on promising Q2 results



** Perrigo : down 8.3%

Jumps as Q2 profit beats estimates



** Caterpillar : up 0.8%

Down after GS downgrade, PT cut



** Zillow Group : down 18.0%

Plunges on higher spending to expand home unit



** MannKind Corp : down 0.9%

Shares jump as Q2 sales beat estimates



** Vitamin Shoppe : up 40.5%

Surges as Liberty Tax agrees to buy co



** Roku : up 20.2%

Higher on surging rev, narrowing loss



** Wright Medical Group : down 23.8%

Plunges on lower sales forecast, Q2 revenue miss



** New Age Beverages : up 1.8%

Pops as Q2 revenue jumps



** Skyworks Solutions : down 2.7%

** Apple Inc : up 1.6%

Tumbles as Huawei overhang trumps Q3 execution



** 3D Systems : down 14.0%

Set to touch lowest level in over 3 yrs on Q2 revenue miss



** Green Dot : down 41.9%

Tumbles on FY profit forecast cut



** Cardinal Health : up 2.4%

Rises as pharma unit helps drive Q4 EPS beat



** Evoke Pharma Inc : down 2.2%

Up after Q2 results, pipeline update



** Carvana Co : up 20.1%

Rises on higher profit per unit, shares jump



** Walt Disney Co : up 1.5%

More Beauty Than Beast: Disney rises as CS sees strong Disney+ potential



** Symantec : up 11.4%

Jumps after Broadcom in talks to buy co's enterprise unit



** AMD : up 14.5%

** Alphabet Inc : up 1.6%

** Twitter Inc : up 0.8%

** Intel Corp : down 0.1%

AMD top gainer on S&P after landing Google, Twitter as customers for new chip



** Clovis Oncology : down 23.1%

Clovis Oncology falls on convertible debt deal plans



** ICU Medical < ICUI.O>: down 32.4%

Cuts FY profit forecast on IV pressures, shares crash



** Clearside Biomedical : up 18.0%

Up on Q2 results



** Stemline Therapeutics : down 2.8%

Slides on proposed stock offering



** Cronos : down 4.6%

Shares climb on surprise Q2 profit



** Dynavax : up 0.3%

Falls on $70 mln stock-and-warrants deal



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 1.47%

Consumer Discretionary

up 1.61%

Consumer Staples

up 0.51%

Energy

up 1.36%

Financial

up 1.30%

Health

up 1.01%

Industrial

up 1.41%

Information Technology

up 1.91%

Materials

up 1.72%

Real Estate

up 1.02%

Utilities

up 0.83%

(Compiled By Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)





