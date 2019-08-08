U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AIG, Kraft Heinz, SharpSpring

Reuters
U.S. stocks surged on Thursday as better-than-expected domestic and Chinese data as well as a firming yuan offered some relief to investors alarmed by a week of blow and counterblow between Beijing and Washington over trade.
Dips after activist investor Litt calls for removal of chairman
** AIG : up 2.8%
Up after smashing quarterly profit estimates: up 2.8%
** McKesson : up 0.8%
** Cardinal Health : up 2.4%
** AmerisourceBergen : up 2.8%
Opioid settlements may cause McKesson, Cardinal Health the most pain
** SharpSpring : up 10.9%
Jumps on Stephens upgrade to "overweight"
** Alcon : up 0.2%
** J&J : up 0.7%
Expect an OK Q2 and focus on the growth drivers
** Recro Pharma : up 10.4%
Jumps on upbeat quarterly results, spin-off plans
** Ceva Inc : up 11.3%
Hits one-year-high on Q2 results beat
** Cardlytics : up 19.7%
Touches life high on narrower-than-expected loss
** Booking Holdings : up 6.9%
Europe rebound sends shares higher as profit beats
** Roper Technologies : up 2.4%
Rises on $1.6 bln acquisition of iPipeline
** Camping World Holdings Inc : down 16.1%
RV maker Camping World tumbles on surprise loss, analysts wary
** G1 Therapeutics : up 27.0%
Gains after FDA grants "breakthrough" status for lung cancer drug
** Gogo : up 14.5%
Rises after Q2 revenue beat
** Magna International : up 3.9%
Up on Q2 beat, better-than-expected outlook
** Lumentum Holdings < LITE.O>: up 7.5%
Set for best day in a year on upbeat Q4 results
** Tenet Healthcare : up 1.3%
Continues to show signs of solid progress - RBC
** Viacom : up 3.7%
Rises after strong Q3, ad rebound
** GTT : down 46.3%
On track for worst day ever on wider-than-expected Q2 loss, rev miss
** Iamgold Corp : down 15.3%
Down on bigger-than-expected loss
** Wabtec : down 4.5%
** General Electric : down 0.3%
Wabtec in reverse as GE departs
** Apyx Medical Corp : up 11.9%
Jumps on promising Q2 results
** Perrigo : down 8.3%
Jumps as Q2 profit beats estimates
** Caterpillar : up 0.8%
Down after GS downgrade, PT cut
** Zillow Group : down 18.0%
Plunges on higher spending to expand home unit
** MannKind Corp : down 0.9%
Shares jump as Q2 sales beat estimates
** Vitamin Shoppe : up 40.5%
Surges as Liberty Tax agrees to buy co
** Roku : up 20.2%
Higher on surging rev, narrowing loss
** Wright Medical Group : down 23.8%
Plunges on lower sales forecast, Q2 revenue miss
** New Age Beverages : up 1.8%
Pops as Q2 revenue jumps
** Skyworks Solutions : down 2.7%
** Apple Inc : up 1.6%
Tumbles as Huawei overhang trumps Q3 execution
** 3D Systems : down 14.0%
Set to touch lowest level in over 3 yrs on Q2 revenue miss
** Green Dot : down 41.9%
Tumbles on FY profit forecast cut
** Cardinal Health : up 2.4%
Rises as pharma unit helps drive Q4 EPS beat
** Evoke Pharma Inc : down 2.2%
Up after Q2 results, pipeline update
** Carvana Co : up 20.1%
Rises on higher profit per unit, shares jump
** Walt Disney Co : up 1.5%
More Beauty Than Beast: Disney rises as CS sees strong Disney+ potential
** Symantec : up 11.4%
Jumps after Broadcom in talks to buy co's enterprise unit
** AMD : up 14.5%
** Alphabet Inc : up 1.6%
** Twitter Inc : up 0.8%
** Intel Corp : down 0.1%
AMD top gainer on S&P after landing Google, Twitter as customers for new chip
** Clovis Oncology : down 23.1%
Clovis Oncology falls on convertible debt deal plans
** ICU Medical < ICUI.O>: down 32.4%
Cuts FY profit forecast on IV pressures, shares crash
** Clearside Biomedical : up 18.0%
Up on Q2 results
** Stemline Therapeutics : down 2.8%
Slides on proposed stock offering
** Cronos : down 4.6%
Shares climb on surprise Q2 profit
** Dynavax : up 0.3%
Falls on $70 mln stock-and-warrants deal
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 1.47%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.61%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.51%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.36%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.30%
|
Health
|
|
up 1.01%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.41%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.91%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.72%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 1.02%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.83%
(Compiled By Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)
