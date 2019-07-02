U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Acuity, CyberOptics, Revolve

Quantcast

U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, a day after a record-setting rally, as optimism sparked by the U.S.-China trade truce waned after Washington threatened tariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods.



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.36%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.26%

Consumer Staples

up 0.38%

Energy

down 1.30%

Financial

down 0.08%

Health

down 0.09%

Industrial

down 0.09%

Information Technology

down 0.08%

Materials

down 0.61%

Real Estate

up 1.26%

Utilities

up 0.75%





