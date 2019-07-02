U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Acuity, CyberOptics, Revolve

Reuters
U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, a day after a record-setting rally, as optimism sparked by the U.S.-China trade truce waned after Washington threatened tariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods.
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.36%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.26%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.38%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.30%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.08%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.09%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.09%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.08%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.61%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 1.26%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.75%
