U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aclaris Therapeutics, Motus GI Holdings, Conagra, Atossa Genetics

U.S. stocks pared early gains on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a session low, after hopes of a trade deal were dented by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow's comment that Washington may move ahead with more tariffs on Chinese goods.

Surges after breast cancer drug meets main goal



** Zogenix Inc : up 20.1%

Surges on plans to resubmit seizure drug application to FDA



** TripAdvisor Inc : up 6.1%

Gains as D.A. Davidson sees healthy trends, upgrades to 'buy'



** Cemtrex Inc : up 99.5%

Shares more than double on receiving new orders



** Howard Hughes Corp : up 36.4%

Exploring alternatives, including sale



** Peak Resorts Inc : up 12.5%

Jumps as acquisition pays off



** OFG Bancorp : up 12.0%

Jumps on deal with Canada's third largest lender Scotiabank



** Applied Optoelectronics Inc : up 10.3%

"Amazon 40G order increases help margins stabilize" - Rosenblatt

Having best day in more than a year on analyst upgrade



** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 16.1%

Soars on expanded label for blood disorder drug



** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc : down 45.05%

Sinks as SVB Leerink calls drug "slightly worse than placebo"





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.39% Consumer Discretionary up 0.59% Consumer Staples up 0.22% Energy down 0.09% Financial up 0.94% Health up 0.67% Industrial up 0.18% Information Technology up 0.32% Materials up 0.45% Real Estate up 0.65% Utilities up 0.07%

