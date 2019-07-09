Reuters

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aclaris, PG&E, Advanced Micro Devices



The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 1303 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.34% at 26,715.94. The S&P 500 was down 0.08% at 2,973.61 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.32% at 8,123.952.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** L3Harris Technologies Inc , up 2.8%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , up 2.7%

** DISH Network Corp , up 2.3%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** DaVita Inc , down 7.3%

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc , down 3.7%

** Amcor PLC , down 3.6%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Camber Energy Inc , up 134.9%

** Nio Inc , up 10.2%

** Lindsay Corp , up 10.1%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 10.5%

** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd , down 9.8%

** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc , down 8.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Acacia Communications Inc , up 35.1%

** Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp , up 23%

** TransAct Technologies Inc , up 18.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 12.4%

** Paringa Resources Ltd , down 11.8%

** Jiayin Group Inc , down 11.1%





** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc : up 11.2%

Shares up on new patent for skin treatment



** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 2.7%

Rises as Instinet hikes PT after new chip launch



** PG&E Corp : up 4.0%

Rises as UBS boosts price target



** New Mountain Finance Corp : down 2.1%

Slips after pricing 6 mln share offering



** Montage Resources Corp : up 2.7%

Up on spending cut, higher Q2 production forecast



** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd : down 9.8%

Slides on public offering



** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc : down 0.9%

** Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc : down 3.3%

** CorePoint Lodging Inc : down 4.7%

JP Morgan 'increasingly cautious' on U.S. lodging firms



** Corteva Inc : down 2.3%

Jefferies says Corteva to face pressures like BASF, trims outlook



** Netflix Inc : up 1.3%

The boss of the living room with robust original shows, says Cowen



** Ameri Holdings Inc : up 5.8%

Surges on partnership with Israeli cybersecurity firm



** Gold Fields Ltd : down 2.7%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.7%

Gold stocks hit as dollar rally dents demand for bullion



** Myriad Genetics Inc : down 2.1%

Slips as Cowen downgrades to 'market perform'



** Altimmune Inc : up 5.6%

Jumps on deal to buy NASH drug developer



** Square Inc : up 6.3%

Raymond James upgrades Square, sees no negative catalyst on horizon



** DaVita Inc : down 7.3%

** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : down 5.5%

Fall as govt prepares to upend dialysis care market



** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp : up 11.6%

Shares jump on U.S. retail launch of EpiPen rival amid shortage



** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 3.7%

Dips as Jefferies, JPM sound alarm on copper demand



** Acacia Communications Inc : up 35.1%

Acacia Communications: Soars after Cisco's proposed $2.84 bln buyout deal



** Vaxart Inc : up 4.5%

Jumps on tie-up with J&J's unit for flu vaccine



** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc : down 8.9%

** Carlyle Group LP : up 2.4%

Liberty Oilfield Services down as Riverstone/Carlyle sell stock



** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 6.2%

Up on distribution deal with CVS Health



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 7.3%

Dips on 6th ratings downgrade after regulator finds violations



** Mylan NV : up 1.5%

** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.2%

** Mallinckrodt Plc : up 4.0%

Improved pricing trends to buoy generic drugmakers - analyst



** Marriott International Inc : down 1.4%

Falls after UK data watchdog proposes $124 mln fine



** TreeHouse Foods Inc : up 1.7%

Up as co unloads snacks division, JPM hikes PT



** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB : up 7.8%

Cuts ties with former executive linked to "suspicious transactions"



** HealthEquity Inc : down 1.1%

** WageWorks Inc : up 0.2%

HealthEquity drops on stock offering to fund WageWorks buyout



** CytomX Therapeutics Inc : up 6.9%

CytomX shares rise as AbbVie pays $10 mln to collaborate on research target



** Mosaic Co : down 3.3%

** Advansix Inc : down 2.4%

** DuPont de Nemours Inc : down 2.6%

** Celanese Corp : down 0.4%

** Dow Inc : down 1.7%

** Eastman Chemical Co : down 1.6%

BASF's profit warning drags down U.S. chemical peers



** Artelo Biosciences Inc : up 12.8%

Gains as Maxim starts coverage with "buy"



** Party City Holdco Inc : down 3.7%

Down on JPM's Street-low PT



** Cohu Inc : down 5.6%

Touches over 2-yr low after Huawei warning



** Elanco Animal Health Inc : up 1.9%

Shares jump as Germany's Bayer seeks animal health merger



** Nio Inc : up 10.2%

Tesla rival Nio accelerates, on track for best 6-day performance since Sept IPO





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.14% Consumer Discretionary up 0.32% Consumer Staples down 0.75% Energy up 0.10% Financial down 0.12% Health down 0.01% Industrial down 0.61% Information Technology up 0.13% Materials down 1.11% Real Estate up 0.34% Utilities down 0.29%