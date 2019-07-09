Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aclaris, PG&E, Advanced Micro Devices
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 1303 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.34% at 26,715.94. The S&P 500 was down 0.08% at 2,973.61 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.32% at 8,123.952.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** L3Harris Technologies Inc , up 2.8%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , up 2.7%
** DISH Network Corp , up 2.3%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** DaVita Inc , down 7.3%
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc , down 3.7%
** Amcor PLC , down 3.6%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Camber Energy Inc , up 134.9%
** Nio Inc , up 10.2%
** Lindsay Corp , up 10.1%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 10.5%
** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd , down 9.8%
** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc , down 8.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Acacia Communications Inc , up 35.1%
** Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp , up 23%
** TransAct Technologies Inc , up 18.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 12.4%
** Paringa Resources Ltd , down 11.8%
** Jiayin Group Inc , down 11.1%
** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc : up 11.2%
Shares up on new patent for skin treatment
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 2.7%
Rises as Instinet hikes PT after new chip launch
** PG&E Corp : up 4.0%
Rises as UBS boosts price target
** New Mountain Finance Corp : down 2.1%
Slips after pricing 6 mln share offering
** Montage Resources Corp : up 2.7%
Up on spending cut, higher Q2 production forecast
** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd : down 9.8%
Slides on public offering
** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc : down 0.9%
** Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc : down 3.3%
** CorePoint Lodging Inc : down 4.7%
JP Morgan 'increasingly cautious' on U.S. lodging firms
** Corteva Inc : down 2.3%
Jefferies says Corteva to face pressures like BASF, trims outlook
** Netflix Inc : up 1.3%
The boss of the living room with robust original shows, says Cowen
** Ameri Holdings Inc : up 5.8%
Surges on partnership with Israeli cybersecurity firm
** Gold Fields Ltd : down 2.7%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.7%
Gold stocks hit as dollar rally dents demand for bullion
** Myriad Genetics Inc : down 2.1%
Slips as Cowen downgrades to 'market perform'
** Altimmune Inc : up 5.6%
Jumps on deal to buy NASH drug developer
** Square Inc : up 6.3%
Raymond James upgrades Square, sees no negative catalyst on horizon
** DaVita Inc : down 7.3%
** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : down 5.5%
Fall as govt prepares to upend dialysis care market
** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp : up 11.6%
Shares jump on U.S. retail launch of EpiPen rival amid shortage
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 3.7%
Dips as Jefferies, JPM sound alarm on copper demand
** Acacia Communications Inc : up 35.1%
Acacia Communications: Soars after Cisco's proposed $2.84 bln buyout deal
** Vaxart Inc : up 4.5%
Jumps on tie-up with J&J's unit for flu vaccine
** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc : down 8.9%
** Carlyle Group LP : up 2.4%
Liberty Oilfield Services down as Riverstone/Carlyle sell stock
** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 6.2%
Up on distribution deal with CVS Health
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 7.3%
Dips on 6th ratings downgrade after regulator finds violations
** Mylan NV : up 1.5%
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.2%
** Mallinckrodt Plc : up 4.0%
Improved pricing trends to buoy generic drugmakers - analyst
** Marriott International Inc : down 1.4%
Falls after UK data watchdog proposes $124 mln fine
** TreeHouse Foods Inc : up 1.7%
Up as co unloads snacks division, JPM hikes PT
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB : up 7.8%
Cuts ties with former executive linked to "suspicious transactions"
** HealthEquity Inc : down 1.1%
** WageWorks Inc : up 0.2%
HealthEquity drops on stock offering to fund WageWorks buyout
** CytomX Therapeutics Inc : up 6.9%
CytomX shares rise as AbbVie pays $10 mln to collaborate on research target
** Mosaic Co : down 3.3%
** Advansix Inc : down 2.4%
** DuPont de Nemours Inc : down 2.6%
** Celanese Corp : down 0.4%
** Dow Inc : down 1.7%
** Eastman Chemical Co : down 1.6%
BASF's profit warning drags down U.S. chemical peers
** Artelo Biosciences Inc : up 12.8%
Gains as Maxim starts coverage with "buy"
** Party City Holdco Inc : down 3.7%
Down on JPM's Street-low PT
** Cohu Inc : down 5.6%
Touches over 2-yr low after Huawei warning
** Elanco Animal Health Inc : up 1.9%
Shares jump as Germany's Bayer seeks animal health merger
** Nio Inc : up 10.2%
Tesla rival Nio accelerates, on track for best 6-day performance since Sept IPO
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.14%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.32%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.75%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.10%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.12%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.01%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.61%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.13%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.11%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.34%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.29%
Referenced Symbols:
ACIA
,