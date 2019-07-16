Quantcast

U.S. stocks end lower on concerns about bank earnings, trade

By Reuters

Reuters


July 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks edged lower on Tuesday as quarterly results from banks added to concerns about lower interest rates dampening profits, while comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on trade also weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.67 points, or 0.09%, to 27,335.49, the S&P 500 lost 10.29 points, or 0.34%, to 3,004.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.39 points, or 0.43%, to 8,222.80.

