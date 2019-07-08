Quantcast

U.S. steel subsidies on Mexico do not put USMCA ratification in danger - Mexican official

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - A preliminary subsidy determination announced on Monday by the United States affecting some Mexican steel does not put the ratification of a North American trade deal in danger, a senior Mexican official said.

Mexico's Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Jesus Seade also said that the U.S. subsidies on steel were against certain private companies in the country, not the whole industry, and that Mexico should support its steelmakers.

The United States, Mexico and Canada signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) last November, to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement that governs more than $1.2 trillion of mutual trade.





