U.S. State Dept welcomes news of ceasefire in northwest Syria

Shutterstock photo





By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Saturday said it welcomed news of a ceasefire in Northwest Syria - the last rebel bastion in the country - and urged for an end to attacks on civilians.

Last week Syrian media reported that the ceasefire would take place as long as rebel fighters implement the terms of a de-escalation agreement brokered last year by Russia and Turkey.

"The United States believes there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict, and only a political solution can ensure a stable and secure future for all Syrians," the State Department said in a statement.

"We further believe the only viable path to a political solution is the UN-led political process in Geneva, including constitutional reform and UN-supervised elections," the statement said.

The United States will support the work of UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen and the United Nations to advance a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that would create a permanent, peaceful, and political end to the conflict, the State Department added.

The region - including Idlib province and parts of nearby Hama - was part of the last major stronghold of armed opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, who has vowed to reclaim all of Syria.

The Department also commended efforts by Turkey and Russia to restore the cease fire they agreed in September 2018.