U.S. slaps duties on steel from Vietnam originally produced in South Korea, Taiwan

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it would impose duties of up to 456% on certain steel produced in South Korea or Taiwan that are then shipped to Vietnam for minor processing and finally exported to the United States.

The agency said in a statement that it had found corrosion-resistant steel products and cold-rolled steel produced in Vietnam using substrate of South Korean or Taiwanese origin had circumvented U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties.

The duties on South Korean and Taiwanese products were imposed in December 2015 and February 2016. Since those dates through April 2019, shipments of corrosion-resistant steel products and cold-rolled steel from Vietnam to the United States had increased by 332 percent and 916 percent compared with similar periods immediately before, the statement said.