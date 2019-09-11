U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. ( SLCA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SLCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that SLCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.51, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLCA was $10.51, representing a -50.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.44 and a 20.53% increase over the 52 week low of $8.72.

SLCA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ). SLCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.54. Zacks Investment Research reports SLCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -99.84%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLCA as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF ( XES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an decrease of -32.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SLCA at 4.1%.