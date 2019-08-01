Quantcast

U.S. shoe, apparel makers see new China tariffs boosting prices

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's threat to impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1 will hit consumers at the start of the important back-to-school buying season, two large trade groups warned on Thursday.

The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America said the tariffs could also have a chilling effect on hiring. "President Trump is, in effect, using American families as a hostage in his trade war negotiations," the group's president, Matt Priest, said in a statement.

Stephen Lamar, executive vice president of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, told Reuters the tariffs would be "hugely disruptive," and would drive prices for consumers higher since they cannot easily be absorbed in the supply chain.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy , Taxes


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar