U.S. senators seek 'serious' fines for antitrust violations

By Bryan Pietsch

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal introduced legislation on Friday to allow harsher penalties for companies that violate antitrust law, following a Justice Department probe into alleged anticompetitive behavior by big tech.

The "Monopolization Deterrence Act" by the Democratic senators would allow the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to seek civil penalties for monopolization offenses under U.S. antitrust law, Klobuchar's office said in a statement.

Klobuchar, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, said in the statement the legislation would allow "serious financial consequences" to combat the United States' "major monopoly problem."

Under the bill, the penalties could be as high as 15% of the company's total U.S. revenue.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, another Democratic presidential candidate, has put up billboards in tech-heavy Silicon Valley calling to "BREAK UP BIG TECH."

It was not immediately apparent if the legislation has a counterpart in the House of Representatives.

