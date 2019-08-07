Quantcast

U.S. SEC says may give firms more time to comply with Europe's research rules

By Reuters

Reuters


By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could extend a 30-month grace period granted to Wall Street firms to comply with European Union investment rules to unbundle research and other services, commissioner Hester Peirce said on Wednesday.

The SEC had given U.S. brokers until the middle of next year to comply with MiFID II, due to a quirk in the U.S. federal securities law that bars U.S. firms from complying with the EU rules, which took effect in January 2018.

"MiFID II has been quite a big issue. We did give temporary relief and I think what we're going to end up doing is probably extending that relief because we're trying to come up with a permanent solution, but it's not that easy," Peirce told members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan.

She added that a solution that might work for some firms might not actually work well for other firms.

"Maybe the Europeans could change their approach, that's a possibility. We do a lot of communication with our foreign regulatory counterparts."





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar