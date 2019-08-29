Quantcast

U.S. SEC fines Juniper Networks more than $11.7 mln to settle internal control violations

By Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that it had fined and settled with California-based Juniper Networks, Inc. more than $11.7 mln to resolve charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

The cybersecurity firm violated internal accounting controls and record-keeping provisions of the FCPA, the agency said.

Juniper Networks, Inc. did not admit or deny the agency's claims, but has agreed to "cease and desist from committing or causing any violations" and to pay $4,000,000 in disgorgement, $1,245,018 in prejudgment interest, and a $6,500,000 civil penalty," the SEC said.





