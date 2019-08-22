Quantcast

U.S. SEC fines Deutsche Bank $16 mln to settle foreign corruption charges

By Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said Deutsche Bank had agreed to pay $16 million to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The regulator alleged that the bank hired relatives of foreign government officials in both the Asia-Pacific region and Russia in order to improperly influence them in connection with its investment banking business.

