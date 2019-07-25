Quantcast

U.S. says Turkey's exploration attempt in Cypriot waters discussed at Egypt gas forum

Cairo, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry told reporters on Thursday that countries participating in a gas forum in Egypt have discussed Turkey's exploration attempt in Cypriot territorial waters.

Perry, who was speaking on the sidelines of The Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum in Cairo, did not elaborate. The United Sates participates in the forum as an observer.

EU member Cyprus has discovered natural gas in areas off the south of the island, though nothing has been extracted. Turkey disputes the rights of Cyprus to explore for gas, sending drill ships of its own to stake a claim around the island.

Nicosia rejects the claim, saying that the assertion is not only inconsistent with international law, but that Turkey would not accept any international dispute settlement mechanism where its claims could be put to the test.

Cyprus was divided in 1974 after a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Several peacemaking efforts have failed and the discovery of offshore resources has complicated the negotiations.





