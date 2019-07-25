U.S. sanctions Maduro stepsons over Venezuela food scam -website

Quantcast

U.S. sanctions Maduro stepsons over Venezuela food scam

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States imposed Venezuela-related sanctions on Thursday against 10 individuals, including the stepsons of leader Nicholas Maduro and 13 entities, according to the Treasury Department website.

Those targeted include Colombian nationals Alex Saab and Alvaro Enrique Pulido, it said, as well as Walter, Yosser and Yoswal Gavidia, Maduro's stepsons.

