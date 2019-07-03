U.S. sanctions Cuban state-run oil firm over Venezuela

Shutterstock photo





WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - The United States has targeted Cuba's state-run company Cubametales as part of its Venezuela-related sanctions, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury Department's website on Wednesday.

U.S. officials also removed sanctions imposed on Italian company PB Tankers S.p.A., the department notice said.

