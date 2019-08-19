Quantcast

U.S. reopens inquiries on ultra-long bond

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is asking for updates from market participants about the possibility about selling ultra-long bonds after posing a similar inquiry in 2017 on issuing debt beyond 30 years.

The Treasury published on a note on its website late on Friday after the yields on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell to a record low of 1.916% on Thursday, prompted by a safe-haven rush into low-risk government debt because of recession fears.

"As part of an ongoing and periodic review of potential products that the U.S. Treasury Department might consider issuing, Treasury's Office of Debt Management is conducting broad outreach to refresh its understanding of market appetite for a potential Treasury ultra-long bond (50- or 100-year bonds)," the Treasury said.

"Treasury conducted similar outreach on this product in 2017, and wants to update its market intelligence," it said.

U.S. Treasury Departmentwebsite





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , US Markets , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar