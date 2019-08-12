Quantcast

U.S. records 10 new cases of measles last week

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The United States recorded 10 new measles cases last week, taking the total cases for the year to 1,182, in the worst outbreak since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had recorded cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 30 states as of August 8.

