Quantcast

U.S. recorded 21 new cases of measles last week

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 19 (Reuters) - The United States recorded 21 new measles cases last week, a 1.8% increase, taking the total cases for the year to 1,203 in the worst outbreak since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC it had recorded cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 30 states as of August 15(graphic).

In a sign that the outbreak is slowing, the CDC in recent weeks has reported smaller increases in the number of measles cases, compared with a surge of more than a hundred cases reported in one week earlier this year.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar