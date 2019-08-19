U.S. recorded 21 new cases of measles last week

Shutterstock photo





Aug 19 (Reuters) - The United States recorded 21 new measles cases last week, a 1.8% increase, taking the total cases for the year to 1,203 in the worst outbreak since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC it had recorded cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 30 states as of August 15(graphic).

In a sign that the outbreak is slowing, the CDC in recent weeks has reported smaller increases in the number of measles cases, compared with a surge of more than a hundred cases reported in one week earlier this year.