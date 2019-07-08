Quantcast

U.S. recorded 14 new cases of measles last week

By Reuters

Reuters


July 8 (Reuters) - The United States recorded 14 new measles cases in the week ended July 3, taking the total number of cases to 1,109 this year, as the country faces its worst outbreak of the disease since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had seen a 1.3% increase from the previous week and that it has recorded cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 28 states.

This article appears in: Politics


