U.S. Raw Steel Output Ticks Down, Capacity Remains Below 80%

U.S. raw steel production for the week ending Jul 6 slipped on a week-on-week basis as American steel mills continued to operate below 80% of their capacity.

Per the latest weekly report from the American Iron and Steel Institute ("AISI"), an association of North American steel makers, domestic raw steel production clocked 1,847,000 net tons for the reported week, a 0.2% decline from production of 1,851,000 net tons for the week ending Jun 29. Reported weekly production, however, rose 1.8% from production of 1,815,000 net tons logged for the same period a year ago.

Capacity utilization - a key metric in the steel industry - remained below the important 80% level for the second straight week. U.S. steel mills operated at 79.4% of their capacity last week. Capability utilization for the previous week was 79.5%, which fell from 80.5% for the week ending Jun 22. Capability utilization rate for the reported week, however, increased from 77.4% a year ago, per the AISI.



