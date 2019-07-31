Quantcast

U.S. private sector adds 156,000 jobs in July -ADP

By Reuters

Reuters


July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. private employers added 156,000 jobs in July, above economists' expectations and supporting the view of a firm domestic labor market, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 150,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 100,000 to 185,000.

Private payroll gains in the month earlier were revised up to 112,000 from an originally reported 102,000 increase.

The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.

Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. private payroll employment to have grown by 160,000 jobs in July, down from 191,000 the month before. Total non-farm employment is expected to have changed by 164,000.

The unemployment rate is forecast to stay steady at the 3.7% recorded a month earlier.

ADP private payroll

Month

Reuters Poll

Prior month original

Prior month revised

Economists Polled

Low Estimate

High Estimate

156,000

July

150,000

102,000

112,000

35

100,000

185,000





