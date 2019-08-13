U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ( USPH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased USPH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $133.4, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USPH was $133.4, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.01 and a 35.17% increase over the 52 week low of $98.69.

USPH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ). USPH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports USPH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.94%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USPH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to USPH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USPH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNSC )

Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF ( DESC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DESC with an decrease of -4.26% over the last 100 days. RNSC has the highest percent weighting of USPH at 2.32%.