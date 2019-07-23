U.S. officials will travel to China for trade talks

Reuters





WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and senior U.S. officials will travel to Shanghai on Monday for face-to-face trade meetings with Chinese officials, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Lighthizer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

China and the United States have been locked in a trade battle since last year marked by tit-for-tat tariffs. Talks between the world's two largest economies stalled in May but were given new life by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 meeting last month.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Tuesday the in-person talks were a good sign. Kudlow said he expected China to start buying agricultural products soon, though U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross played down that possibility in an interview with Bloomberg Television.