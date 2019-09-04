U.S. NTSB cites driver error, Tesla Autopilot design in crash report

Reuters





WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Wednesday cited driver errors and Tesla Inc's Autopilot design as the probable cause of a January 2018 crash of a Model S into a parked fire truck on a highway in California.

The safety board, which previously criticized Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot after a 2016 fatal crash in Florida, said that the system's design "permitted the driver to disengage from the driving task" in the Culver City, California, crash. The NTSB said earlier this week Autopilot allowed the driver to keep his hands off the wheel for the vast majority of the nearly 14 minutes of the trip. NTSB is probing two other fatal crashes involving Autopilot use.

