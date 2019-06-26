Quantcast

U.S. mortgage applications rise as loan rates fall

By Reuters

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications climbed last week, led by a pickup in refinancing requests, as some home borrowing costs fell to their lowest levels since September 2017, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based group's seasonally adjusted index on mortgage activity increased 1.3% to 518.7 in the week ended June 21, propelled by a 3.2% rise in refinancing activity.

Interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate "conforming" mortgages, or loans whose balances are $484,350 or less, decreased to 4.06%, the lowest level since September 2017. They averaged 4.14% the week before.

This article appears in: World Markets , 401k , Real Estate , Banking and Loans , Retirement


