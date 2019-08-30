U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (USMV) Hits a 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF ( USMV ) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 29.2% from its 52-week low price of $49.50 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let's take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

USMV in Focus

The underlying MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index is composed of U.S. equities that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the broader U.S. equity market. The fund charges 15 bps in fees and yields about 1.76% annually.

Why the Move?

Since markets have been volatile lately due to ups and downs in the U.S.-China trade tensions, minimum volatility funds like USMV received a traction.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 15.60 . So, there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this surging ETF a little longer, especially if uncertainty prevails.

