U.S. Labor Secretary Acosta defends Epstein plea deal

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Wednesday praised the new case against financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges and defended the role he played as a federal prosecutor in reaching a plea deal with Epstein that has been criticized as too lenient.

"Without the work of our prosecutors, Epstein would have gotten away with" a lesser state charge that would have let him avoid jail time," Acosta told reporters.

