U.S. justice department to open new antitrust review of big tech companies

July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is opening a broad antitrust review into whether dominant technology firms are unlawfully stifling competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing department officials.

The review is geared toward examining the practices of online platforms that dominate internet search, social media and retail services, including Facebook Inc , Alphabet Inc'sGoogle , Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc , according to the report

The Justice Department, Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





