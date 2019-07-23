Quantcast

U.S. Justice Department opens antitrust review of tech companies

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it was opening an antitrust investigation of major digital tech firms and whether they engage in anticompetitive practices.

A Justice Department statement did not identify specific companies but said the review would consider concerns raised about "search, social media, and some retail services online" -- an apparent reference to Alphabet Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc .

Reuters reported on May 31 that the Justice Department was preparing an investigation of Google to determine whether the tech giant broke antitrust law. Google declined to comment, while Facebook and Amazon did not immediately comment.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar