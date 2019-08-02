US IPO Weekly Recap: Sushi and SaaS succeed in a 4-IPO week

Four companies and two SPACs went public this week, led by the first US-based restaurant IPO in four years.
Kura Sushi USA ( KRUS ), which operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US, priced its IPO at the $14 low end to raise $41 million. This small revolving sushi bar concept has a large market opportunity, demonstrating both comp store sales growth and unit expansion. After popping 40% on its first day, it finished the week up 74%.
Cloud software provider Dynatrace ( DT ) was the week's largest IPO by far, pricing well above the range to raise $570 million at a $4.8 billion market cap. Backed by Thoma Bravo, the company finished the week with a 63% return, bolstered by high subscription growth and retention, and a market that has been receptive to high-growth SaaS IPOs.
UAE-based drilling contractor Borr Drilling (BORR) raised $47 million with its US IPO, pricing slightly below the as-converted last close of its shares on the Oslo Bors at $9.30. The year's five energy IPOs average a return of less than 1%; Borr Drilling finished the week down 4%.
Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers ' (SNDL) upsized IPO went up in smoke on its first day of trading, dropping 35%. Such sharp drops are rare. In the last 10 years, only six IPOs have fallen 30% or more on day one, four of which occurred in 2019. Despite high projected sales growth and a large market opportunity, the company is currently unprofitable, levered, and has a messy governance picture. In an interview with Bloomberg, Sundial's CEO postulated that a regulatory breach at CannTrust ( CTST ) is what spooked investors. The company traded up on Friday, finishing the week down 20%.
Immunology biotech RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) postponed its $75 million IPO, while Chinese augmented reality platform WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) delayed the pricing of its $34 million IPO until next week.
|6 IPOs During the Week of July 29th, 2019
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 08/02
|Kura Sushi USA ( KRUS )
|$41M
|$115M
|-7%
|+40%
|+74%
|Operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US featuring revolving sushi bars.
|Dynatrace ( DT )
|$570M
|$4,799M
|33%
|+50%
|+63%
|Provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud.
|Netfin Acquisition (NFINU)
|$220M
|$281M
|0%
|+0%
|+1%
|Blank check company targeting a fintech business in an emerging market.
|Orisun Acquisition (ORSNU)
|$40M
|$52M
|0%
|+0%
|+0%
|Blank check company led by an experienced Chinese investor targeting a high-tech business in the US.
|Borr Drilling (BORR)
|$47M
|$1,024M
|0%
|+5%
|-4%
|Offshore shallow-water drilling company with a global fleet of 27 rigs.
|Sundial Growers (SNDL)
|$143M
|$1,686M
|0%
|-35%
|-20%
|Early-stage Canadian cannabis producer.
Only one company submitted an initial filing this week as we head into the August break: E&P Indonesia Energy
(INDO) filed to raise $23 million in a US IPO.
|1 Filing During the Week of July 29th, 2019
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|Indonesia Energy (INDO)
|$23M
|Energy
|Maxim
|Onshore Indonesian E&P that operates eight wells.
In other noteworthy news, Beyond Meat
(BYND), the plant-based meat substitute producer and best performing IPO of 2019 thus far, completed a follow-on offering on Wednesday, halfway through its lock-up period. The company offered 3.25 million shares, 3 million of which were from existing shareholders. Beyond Meat's stock price tumbled 25% during the week to close at $177 (+608% from IPO). IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/1/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 38.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 19.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF ( IPO
) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (SPOT) and Elanco (ELAN). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 11.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 12.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF ( IPOS
) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.
