US IPO Weekly Recap: Sushi and SaaS succeed in a 4-IPO week

Four companies and two SPACs went public this week, led by the first US-based restaurant IPO in four years.



Kura Sushi USA ( KRUS ), which operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US, priced its IPO at the $14 low end to raise $41 million. This small revolving sushi bar concept has a large market opportunity, demonstrating both comp store sales growth and unit expansion. After popping 40% on its first day, it finished the week up 74%.



Cloud software provider Dynatrace ( DT ) was the week's largest IPO by far, pricing well above the range to raise $570 million at a $4.8 billion market cap. Backed by Thoma Bravo, the company finished the week with a 63% return, bolstered by high subscription growth and retention, and a market that has been receptive to high-growth SaaS IPOs.

UAE-based drilling contractor Borr Drilling (BORR) raised $47 million with its US IPO, pricing slightly below the as-converted last close of its shares on the Oslo Bors at $9.30. The year's five energy IPOs average a return of less than 1%; Borr Drilling finished the week down 4%.



Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers ' (SNDL) upsized IPO went up in smoke on its first day of trading, dropping 35%. Such sharp drops are rare. In the last 10 years, only six IPOs have fallen 30% or more on day one, four of which occurred in 2019. Despite high projected sales growth and a large market opportunity, the company is currently unprofitable, levered, and has a messy governance picture. In an interview with Bloomberg, Sundial's CEO postulated that a regulatory breach at CannTrust ( CTST ) is what spooked investors. The company traded up on Friday, finishing the week down 20%.



Immunology biotech RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) postponed its $75 million IPO, while Chinese augmented reality platform WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) delayed the pricing of its $34 million IPO until next week.



1 Filing During the Week of July 29th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Indonesia Energy (INDO) $23M Energy Maxim Onshore Indonesian E&P that operates eight wells.