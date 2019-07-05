US IPO Weekly Recap: Dynatrace and 7 others join the IPO pipeline

There we no IPOs during the shortened holiday week. However, we expect a number of new launches in the coming week .
This past week, eight IPOs joined the IPO pipeline , including four aiming to raise $100 million or more, as well as one SPAC. Thoma Bravo's software management platform Dynatrace (DT) was the most notable, filing to raise $300 million. Traded in Lima, Peruvian financial services firm Intercorp Financial (IFS) was the largest filer, aiming to raise $423 million in a NYSE listing. Other filers included Canadian cannabis grower Sundial Growers (SNDL), Latin American E&P Vista Oil & Gas ( VIST ) and small sushi chain spinoff Kura Sushi USA ( KRUS ).
Signalling that they are moving forward with their IPOs, Chinese e-sports streaming company DouYu ( DOYU ) and oil and gas E&P Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) updated their financials and added new underwriters.
|9 Filings During the Week of July 1st, 2019
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|Dynatrace (DT)
|$300M
|Technology
|Goldman
|Provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud.
|RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)
|$86M
|Health Care
|BofA ML
|Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases.
|Sundial Growers (SNDL)
|$100M
|Consumer Discretionary
|Cowen
|Early-stage Canadian cannabis producer.
|Annovis Bio (ANVS)
|$12M
|Health Care
|ThinkEquity
|Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.
|Glucose Biosensor Systems (GBSG)
|$23M
|Health Care
|Aegis Cap.
|Developing a saliva-based glucose monitoring system for diabetes in China.
|Intercorp Financial (IFS)
|$423M
|Financials
|BofA ML
|Leading banking, insurance, and wealth management services provider in Peru.
|Kura Sushi USA ( KRUS )
|$58M
|Consumer Discretionary
|BMO
|Operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US featuring revolving sushi bars.
|Vista Oil & Gas ( VIST )
|$100M
|Energy
|Citi
|Oil and gas E&P operating in Mexico and Argentina.
|Switchback Energy Acq. (SBE.U)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Goldman
|Blank check company formed by NGP and former RSP Permian executives to acquire an energy firm.
The Renaissance IPO Index, tracker for the IPO ETF, rose 1.7% this past week. As we noted in last Friday's Week Ahead article, Street research for Revolve Group
(RLV) came out Tuesday; the stock traded up 6% on Tuesday and continued higher by Friday. The year's IPOs
now average return of 28% from the offer price, mostly from first-day trading. IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 7/319, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 39.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 20.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF ( IPO
) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (ELAN) and VICI Properties (VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 14.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 15.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF ( IPOS
) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Xiaomi.
